Deputy arrests 2 after stolen vehicle pursuit

BAGDAD – A Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy arrested a man and a woman after they led the deputy on a chase in a stolen car, according to YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the driver of a 2013 Kia Optima headed west on County Road 15 near Bagdad caught deputy’s attention when it began to slow down and speed up for no apparent reason, D’Evelyn said, and the deputy checked the license plate.

The Kia had been reported stolen from Lodi, California, the previous week.

The deputy tuned on her overhead lights, with the car now on Highway 96, but the driver pulled away at high speed, D’Evelyn said.

“Deputies followed the vehicle for several miles until it entered the community of Bagdad on Main Street. It appeared the suspect driver did not know the area as there is only one way in and out of town. Fortunately, there was little to no traffic nearby while the vehicle continued deeper into the Bagdad community,” D’Evelyn said.

The driver eventually had to make a U-turn, ended up in a wash, and became stuck there.

Deputies took the driver, Christopher Casteel, 29, of Georgia, and his girlfriend, Stack Brock, 27, from Tennessee, into custody.

“Casteel admitted fleeing from the deputies because he knew the Kia was stolen. Casteel had taken the Kia from a fast food restaurant parking lot in Lodi, California. Casteel indicated he and his girlfriend were just ‘joyriding’ to no particular place at the time,” D’Evelyn said.

Casteel admitted to using marijuana with the previous two hours, and a urine test came back positive for THC and methamphetamine, D’Evelyn said.

Deputies found drugs in Brock’s purse for which she did not prescriptions as well as a needle used to inject meth.

Casteel was booked on charges including auto theft, DUI-drugs, aggravated DUI/revoked license, and several counts of illicit possession of prescription prugs. He is being held on a $30,000 bond. Brock was booked on charges including possession of drug paraphernalia (felony level) and illicit possession/use of prescription drugs. She’s being held on a $2,500 bond.