Dear Annie: Unwanted parenting advice

Dear Annie: A year ago, I became a new mom to a beautiful baby girl. My husband and I live in Chicago, but we are both originally from Idaho. For Christmas last year, we went back to Idaho to visit my parents. When we got there, it was so nice to be home. We enjoyed showing our baby girl all of the beautiful nature that surrounds my parents’ house.

My mom was being very helpful at first – encouraging us to go to dinner alone and helping out with the baby so that we could take a rest. But by the fifth day, she was telling me how to feed my daughter. She said the baby food from the jar is not nearly so good as the homemade kind in the blender. Then she told me I should not hold my baby till she falls asleep but rather just put her in her crib awake and let her fall asleep on her own. Those are just a few of the examples that were starting to drive me crazy.

I know that she raised three children (including me), but I have my own opinions about how to be a mom. I really want to keep visiting my parents, but I don’t want to feel as if I’m being judged and condescended to with this air of “mother knows best.” After all, I’m a mother, too. – Young Mom

Dear Young: You have to understand that it is probably a little difficult for your mother to see you as a mom more than a daughter. It sounds as if she’s coming from a place of truly wanting to help. She’s bound to have some great advice, with all her years of experience, so don’t let defensiveness plug your ears and keep you from hearing what she has to say.

But that doesn’t mean it’s always the right advice for you and your family. Stand your ground and make your own decisions (along with your husband). You’re starting your own family now, and you will have your own way of doing things that may be different from the way your mother did them. She’ll have to respect that.

Dear Annie: My then-boyfriend’s (we married a month ago) mom died a year ago, and his dad died four months ago. Neither he nor his brothers acknowledged any of the memorial gifts, some of which came from my family members and close friends. At the time, I didn’t think it was acceptable for me to take over doing it, because we weren’t married and they were not my parents. My husband kept saying that he’d do the thank-you notes, but now a lot of time has passed and no attempts have been made.

I feel guilty whenever we see these people that no thank-you notes have been sent. (When my parents passed away, I sent timely thank-yous.)

After all this time, what do you suggest I do? Should I just try to forget it, as he has done, or should I write thank-yous on behalf of their family? If so, how I do I word things after so much time has passed? – On My Mind

Dear On My Mind: I think thank-yous are always better late than never. In the case of memorial gifts, it’s especially understandable. Your husband and his family were grieving. I’m fairly certain no one would hold it against them if they never got around to sending thank-yous. But for peace of mind, you may do so if you wish. I wouldn’t send out thank-yous on behalf of his whole family unless the family members ask you to, but it would be fine for you to send them out on behalf of you and your husband.

One additional tip: Don’t start each one with an apology. A few brief sentences expressing your gratitude will suffice. Keep it simple.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com. To find out more about Annie Lane and read features by other Creators Syndicate columnists and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.