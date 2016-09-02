Deal struck over attorney fees in Arpaio's contempt case

PHOENIX (AP) — An agreement in principal has been reached on legal fees for lawyers who pressed contempt-of-court allegations against Sheriff Joe Arpaio for defying a judge's orders in a racial profiling case.
The deal was revealed in a court filing Wednesday, but the amount of the taxpayer-funded settlement wasn't specified.
Arpaio's foes were seeking $5.9 million.
Two years ago, the lawyers were awarded nearly $4.5 million for bringing the profiling case to trial.
They say most of the new costs stem from Arpaio's violation of court orders.
The settlement will be subject to a vote by county officials.
The judge has asked prosecutors to bring a criminal contempt case against Arpaio for ignoring an order to stop his immigration patrols.
Taxpayers have already spent $10.4 million on attorney fees in the case.
