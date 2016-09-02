Celebrate the 2nd annual Highlands Nature Festival

The Highlands Center for Natural History will celebrate its second annual Highlands Nature Festival on Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2 to Sept. 4 with inspirational field trips on Saturday and Sunday and a free open house on Saturday afternoon at the center located at 1375 Walker Road in Prescott.

A Friday keynote address at Yavapai College with Cody Lundin is already full, said Tom Agostino, the center’s marketing and communications coordinator.

But there is still plenty of things for folks to do over the weekend, he assured.

“This exciting Labor Day Festival … will feature three days of inspiration, discovery and celebration,” Agostino said in a news release. “Throughout the festival, local and regional naturalists and partner organizations will lead interactive hands-on field trips and workshops, exploring many areas of our natural surroundings.”

The Arizona Native Plant Society will be offering a chance for families and friends to discover the Granite Dells and Prescott Creeks invites people to explore Granite Creek followed up with lunch on the creek at the quaint restaurant El Gato Azul on Goodwin Street. The Heritage Park Zoological Society will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo and animal sanctuary and international artist and birder Neil Rizos will give a workshop with a special guest raptor.

The festival will also include an exploration of various habitats with Carl Tomoff, an environmental studies professor and the Audubon Society will offer lessons on wildlife and nature photography.

On Saturday afternoon, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Highlands Center will offer a free open house with all of the festival participants to have booths and interactive activities. Food and beverages will be served along with the showing of the film “Viva La Verde!” that features the history, ecology, geology and hydrology of the Verde River.

“Each field trip has something special and unique to offer, from interactions of birds and plants to the impacts of fire …” Agostino said. Several of the field trips include lunch. These trips do have fees attached, and more information and prices can be found with registration at www.highlandscenter.org/events/highlands-nature-festival or by calling 928-776-9550.