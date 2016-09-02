10 Things to Know for Today, Sept. 2

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HERMINE WEAKENS TO TROPICAL STORM

After pushing into Georgia, it is expected to move into the Carolinas and up the East Coast with the potential for drenching rain and deadly flooding.

2. WHAT PLAYS KEY ROLE IN TRUMP-CLINTON MATCHUP

The GOP nominee will visit a predominantly black church in Detroit this weekend in a bid to shore up support of black communities that will help determine whether he or his Democrat rival is elected the 45th president.

3. WHO REPORTS SUCCESS IN CONTAINING ZIKA

Six months after President Raul Castro declared war on the virus in Cuba, a militarized nationwide campaign of intensive mosquito spraying, monitoring and quarantine appears to be working.

4. WHERE SCHOOLS TO OPEN DOORS TO ALL SYRIA'S CHILDREN

Jordan will add more shifts and hire more teachers to accommodate Syrian refugees as part of a deal with donor countries to discourage them from migrating onward.

MYANMAR STRUGGLING TO STOP ILLEGAL LOGGING

The country's teak, rosewood and other rare hardwoods continue to be cut down, despite a government ban, The AP finds.

6. HOW CHINA HOPES TO BENEFIT FROM HOSTING G-20 SUMMIT

Beijing pins its hopes on the event to burnish its image as a responsible major nation whose support is essential to solving the world's ills.

7. KAEPERNICK, 49ERS TEAMMATE KNEEL DURING NATIONAL ANTHEM

The move continues the quarterback's preseason protest of American racial injustice and minority oppression.

8. POLICE LOSING BATTLE TO GET DRIVERS TO PUT DOWN THEIR PHONES

Enforcement is difficult, in part because it's hard to prove texting violations in states that allow drivers to talk on hand-held cellphones.

9. AUGUST HIRING TO HAVE OUTSIZE IMPACT ON FED'S NEXT MOVE

Most analysts and investors predict the Federal Reserve will stand pat at its meeting later this month and postpone any rate hike until December.

10. CORNELL UNIVERSITY WELCOMES 12-YEAR-OLD COLLEGE FRESHMAN

Jeremy Shuler, a son of two aerospace engineers, is studying mathematics and engineering with an eye toward a career in academia.