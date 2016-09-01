Wander the Wild fundraiser set for Sunday, Oct. 2

Wander the Wild has a new location in 2016 but the same purpose: raising money to support the Highlands Center for Natural History’s nature-based outdoor education programs.

Highlands Center’s signature annual fundraiser will be from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Capital Canyon Club (formerly the Hassayampa Country Club), 2060 Golf Club Lane in Prescott.

“This exciting outdoor and adventure-themed auction is our main fundraising event, responsible for providing thousands of children with nature-based learning experiences, proven to benefit their lives in many ways,” Highlands Center Executive Director Dave Irvine said.

The live auction includes many new and different outdoor adventures and experience packages.

“Feed your sense of adventure by bidding on exotic travel and experience items,” Irvine said.

Among this year’s auction items:

• Beach-combing in Nicaragua: The Pacific Ocean beckons you to its pristine beaches just ninety minutes from Managua. Bird watching, fishing, snorkeling, uncrowded beaches and shell hunting will fill your days with sunshine and salt air. Enjoy the golf course, horseback ride, tour local villages and preserves...this beautiful, serene spot provides plenty of activities and unlimited relaxation during your week in Nicaragua.

• Viking Holiday River Cruise in Europe: Immerse yourself in the beauty of winter in Europe as the citizens prepare for their Old World celebrations. Explore exciting cities, visit charming villages decorated for the holidays, and mosey through shops bursting with unique items perfect for giving to family, friends and self.



• The Real Wild! Safari! As you set foot into the vast and open land that is home to the wild, get your cameras ready for the photo-shoots of a lifetime on this photo safari for two in Zululand, South Africa. Experience wild Africa where elephant, rhino, hippo, zebra, giraffe, water buffalo, impala, cheetah, leopard, wildebeest, crocodile and diverse bird species freely roam.

Nature-inspired local art and related travel and educational adventures are also featured, to be auctioned by local favorite Jacy Lee.

Wander the Wild is also a great party, featuring live music, a delicious dinner, and plentiful Arizona wines.

Tickets are $100 per person or $720 for a table of eight (10 percent discount). Sponsorships are also available. Call the Highlands Center for more information at 928-776-9550 or visit www.highlandscenter.org. Online registration is available at wanderthewild16.eventbrite.com.