United Way provides grants to 12 agencies of some $145,000 for 2017

Grant recipients United Way grant disbursements between September and June 2017: Bagdad Parent Teacher Organization - $2,630 Boys to Men mentoring program - $5,000 Bagdad Unified School District for a STEM program (science, technology, engineering and math) with a district match - $30,000 Humboldt Unified School District’s “Catch Up” early childhood reading program - $16,823.24 Northern Arizona University student internship - $3,000 Catholic Charities Northstar Safe Sitter certification program – $7,000 Prescott Area Shelter Services Case Management for homeless to permanent housing program – $50,000 People Who Care senior transportation and chores - $10,000 Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring -$20,000 Yavapai Food Council countywide food distribution - $30,000

The Prescott Area Shelter Services received the largest grant following the most recent United Way of Yavapai County’s distribution review, one that included 15 applications with 12 agencies chosen to receive awards ranging from $50,000 to $2,600.

The United Way’s grants are approved based on programs that fit into three major categories: health, education and financial and income stability; with the bulk of county programs falling into the health and education realms.

The grant amounts are based on requests from the various agencies that are then reviewed by a group of United Way volunteers who make up the Community Development Committee. The committee’s recommendations are then voted on by the United Way’s Board of Directors.

“For those who applied and received funding for the previous cycle, this team looks at the reports and outcomes from their previous year to see if the organization was able to meet their specified outcomes,” said the United Way’s new Executive Director Annette Olson in a news release. “For new programs, this team looks at the county as a whole for gaps in services then looks toward these programs to see if they are filling a gap either not served, or underserved, at this time. They also look at proposed outcomes, cost of the program per person served, and sustainability over time. It is important for United Way of Yavapai County to know the issues and needs of our entire county, those who are working to support those needs, when and if there is no support, and when and if there are duplicate services.”

The United Way’s mission is to connect donor dollars, 96 percent of which come through employee giving campaigns, with local charitable, non-profit agencies that are providing needed services in the community, Olson said. Beyond the 12 agency grants the United Way funded, Olson said the organization also partners with the 2-1-1 information referral service and the Familywize discount prescription drug program.

As additional funds are garnered through the year, Olson said the organization will review where those dollars can be used to benefit and support other area organizations based on needs that arise.

People Who Care Executive Director Fritzi Mevis said her agency is grateful for this support as it will assist them with the financial supports required to expand transportation resources to some 500 clients who live in Prescott, Chino Valley and Prescott Valley.

The United Way’s next campaign season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 15, with a mixer at the Holiday Courtyard, 150 S. Montezuma St., between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The event will include live music and refreshments as well as a chance to hear from program recipients and honor major corporate sponsors. Tickets are $15 per person and reservations can be made by calling the United Way office at 928-778-6605 or online at www.yavapaiuw.org.