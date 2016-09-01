Stringer leads Davis by 28 votes in GOP race for state House seat

PRESCOTT – With 97 percent of precincts reporting, David Stringer is leading Chip Davis by just 28 votes in their Republican Primary Election bid for a seat in the Arizona House of Representatives, District 1.
There are two seats available, but incumbent Noel Campbell has a strong lead and is expected to advance to the General Election.
State law mandates an automatic recount if the margin for state legislature is 50 votes or fewer. Stringer has 14,469 and Davis has 14,441.
The Arizona Secretary of State’s website shows just one unreported precinct in Yavapai County and eight in Maricopa. While Yavapai has “voting centers,” where anyone can vote regardless of where they live, Maricopa residents must go to specific polling places based on their address. It’s not known how many, if any, of those precincts are within the LD 1 boundary.
The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office said in a news release that it still had about 11,000 early ballots and 100 provisional ballots left to count at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Davis, a 16-year member of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, is retiring; his seat will be filled by Randy Garrison, who beat Diane Joens 62 percent to 38 percent in Tuesday night’s election.
Should their leads hold, Campbell and Stringer will next face Democratic candidate Peter Pierson and Green Party challenger Haryaksha Gregor Knauer in the Nov. 8 General Election.
mikenprescott 18 hours, 17 minutes ago
Remember Barbara Blewster! Stringer is cut from the same mold.
Lumpy_Rutherford 16 hours, 54 minutes ago
So everybody was badmouthing Davis. So Stringer is the one they want right?
LizMay 16 hours, 22 minutes ago
Yes... Stringer is the anti-establishment candidate.
PrescottLady 16 hours, 1 minute ago
I don't understand why the early ballots weren't already counted. I never saw this happen before.
PrescottLady 15 hours, 53 minutes ago
Wait a minute, 11,000 uncounted ballots? Is that really possible? That is a huge amount of ballots, and all results for all races reported so far would be in question.
preskitt74 14 hours, 52 minutes ago
Have you ever heard of a procrastinator? Its voter throughout county sit on their early mail in ballots until election day and they send it to a drop box the last week or on Election Day. 11,000 people said oh crap, I forgot to mail it in so I'm going to turn it in today. Was that really a question, lady? Come on.
PrescottLady 12 hours, 59 minutes ago
Usually Early Ballots are counted the DAY of the election. They had all day yesterday, all night and all day today to count these ballots. I am sure they are "scanned," doesn't require manual counting. As far as I know this is unprecedented. Never seen this in the County or anywhere else in the State, where the early ballots still haven't been counted the next day. The fact that they are "verifying" them makes me think something may be "up" with some candidate trying to make sure everything is counted correctly. Yes it really WAS a question.
KRS 14 hours, 33 minutes ago
GO STRINGER!!
AZ_Annie 11 hours, 14 minutes ago
The smear campaign over Supervisor Davis was despicable, whereas there were no smears whatsoever by the Davis campaign. Stringerites ought to be ashamed of themselves! Good luck, Stringer, and you're going to need it if you only came out 28 votes ahead of another candidate you smeared so badly. And, Davis, kudos to you for taking the high road!
PrescottLady 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
If the things that were said in the lawsuit involving Chip Davis are "untrue" then yes it would be despicable. If the lawsuit hadn't been delayed by the County itself, then the timing of its publication would be despicable. Unfortunately the County wasn't able to delay publication of the lawsuit quite long enough. I had heard from other County employees about similar acts by Davis for years. So I think the jury is still "out" as to the truth of the allegations contained in the lawsuit.
CaptainsGranddaughter 10 hours, 15 minutes ago
Everybody was badmouthing Supervisor Davis? Doubtful, and the votes might suggest otherwise. Stringer is anti-establishment? Seriously? Is this because he hasn't lived here long, and no one has actual history with him, except perhaps his family? Yes, I read an article where a complaint was made, and I read that she said that he said, and I had absolutely no idea if "he" agrees with those statements. It was a political ploy strategically played to hurt Supervisor Davis. It's called "nasty campaigning." I support Davis, and am proud of it. I am also proud of my education that's taught me to seek proof and facts.