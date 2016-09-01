Stringer leads Davis by 28 votes in GOP race for state House seat

PRESCOTT – With 97 percent of precincts reporting, David Stringer is leading Chip Davis by just 28 votes in their Republican Primary Election bid for a seat in the Arizona House of Representatives, District 1.

There are two seats available, but incumbent Noel Campbell has a strong lead and is expected to advance to the General Election.

State law mandates an automatic recount if the margin for state legislature is 50 votes or fewer. Stringer has 14,469 and Davis has 14,441.

The Arizona Secretary of State’s website shows just one unreported precinct in Yavapai County and eight in Maricopa. While Yavapai has “voting centers,” where anyone can vote regardless of where they live, Maricopa residents must go to specific polling places based on their address. It’s not known how many, if any, of those precincts are within the LD 1 boundary.

The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office said in a news release that it still had about 11,000 early ballots and 100 provisional ballots left to count at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31.



Davis, a 16-year member of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, is retiring; his seat will be filled by Randy Garrison, who beat Diane Joens 62 percent to 38 percent in Tuesday night’s election.

Should their leads hold, Campbell and Stringer will next face Democratic candidate Peter Pierson and Green Party challenger Haryaksha Gregor Knauer in the Nov. 8 General Election.

