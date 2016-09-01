Stringer beginning to pull away from Davis in GOP Primary

PRESCOTT – David Stringer’s lead is increasing in the Republican race for Legislative District 1.

The tightest contest coming out of Tuesday’s Primary Election is for the two LD1 seats. Incumbent Noel Campbell holds the lead, with 20,446 votes in the two counties – Yavapai and northern Maricopa – that make up the district.

However, Stringer is second with 16,284, and Chip Davis is 342 votes behind, with 15,942 – as of the Thursday evening, Sept. 1, update from the Yavapai County and Secretary of State’s offices.

The difference was previously 28 votes, with Stringer ahead.

