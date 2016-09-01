Roughriders sweep Eastern Arizona in volleyball home opener

PRESCOTT – Kaytlin Yost had 12 kills, Jordan Tilley chipped in with 21 assists and the Yavapai College volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep over visiting Eastern Arizona in the Roughriders’ home opener Thursday night.

The front line for Yavapai had the clear advantage, with Yost posting a .241 hitting percentage, while Iva Alebic hit .265 with 13 kills for the Roughriders, which have now won four straight.

“We set some goals for ourselves. Start small, start with one point and then execute throughout the rest of the game,” said Yost, who added six digs and three block assists to her stat sheet.

As a team, Yavapai recorded a .245 hitting percentage, making 16 attack errors in 98 chances.

Freshman Bailey Anderson, a surprise starter Thursday night, even got in on the fun with six kills and three block assists.

“Eastern is a really good team, and we came in knowing we have to work super hard,” Anderson said. “Then, coach was like, ‘OK No. 10, you start in position three.’ I was like, ‘Alright, that’s me!’ We started off strong, and held our own.”

Yost attributed good “communication” to the Roughriders’ success up front.

“We talk well together, it helps us get a solid block up there and we’re doing pretty good at that,” Yost said.

Tilley, who was second on the team behind Hannah Semon (20) in digs with 13, said Yavapai’s game plan of avoiding Eastern Arizona’s big blockers worked out well.

“We worked hard on working around their block. … so hitting to the corners and tipping, getting them out of offense was important,” Tilley said, adding that she’s already comfortable setting up the two freshman in Yost and Anderson up front in addition to Alebic.

“I always have someone to go to. There’s never someone that I can’t set, even the girls on the bench. I feel so confident,” Tilley said.

Anderson agreed, adding their confidence as a unit continues to grow.

“Jordan isn’t afraid to set anyone, so we all have to be ready,” said Anderson, who just 10 months ago was leading a Prescott volleyball club in high school to a 28-win season.

NEXT UP

Yavapai (4-2, 1-0 ACCAC) will host the Roughrider Invitational beginning today at 10 a.m. against the College of Southern Nevada.

The Roughriders will face Colorado Northwest Community College at 7 p.m., then go up against New Mexico Military Institute at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is a sports writer and columnist for The Daily Courier.