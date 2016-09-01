Prescott High harriers drop into stiff Division III

Prescott Cross-Country 2016 Schedule DATE / MEET / TIME Sept. 3 / at Peaks Invite / 10:15 a.m. Sept. 10 / WHERLEY INVITE! / 9:30 a.m. Sept. 24 / at Conley Invite / 7:30 a.m. Sept. 30 / at Twilight Meet / 4 p.m. Oct. 8 / at O’Connor Invite / 7:30 a.m. Oct. 19 / at County Champ.! / TBA Oct. 28 / at Sect. Champ.^ / TBA Nov. 5 / at State Champ.~ / 1:30 p.m. ! = at Embry-Riddle course in Prescott ^ = at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix ~ = at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix

PRESCOTT – In 2016, Prescott High’s cross-country team has moved down from the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division II and into its D-III of slightly lower-enrollment schools, but the competition will be fierce.

This fall, the Badgers enter D-III, Section IV along with Reservation schools Chinle, Ganado, Monument Valley, Tuba City and Window Rock. Mingus Union, Page, Blue Ridge, Coconino, Holbrook, Payson, Show Low, Snowflake and Winslow are also members of a monster grouping.

On the boys’ side, Page is the defending D-III state champion. Chinle, Tuba City and Ganado finished second, third and fourth, respectively, at the 2015 state meet. Snowflake (seventh) and Coconino (eighth) followed in the Top 10.

On the girls’ side, Page is also the defending D-III state champion. Window Rock was state runner-up in 2015. Ganado, Chinle and Coconino took fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. Tuba City was ninth.

Whew!

Prescott and first-year coach Cylinda Bray will get a good taste of what they’re up against when the Badgers travel to Flagstaff this weekend for the annual Peaks Invitational. PHS will run in this large meet at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Buffalo Park.

In 2015, Prescott’s boys’ team did not qualify for the D-II state meet, although its girls’ squad finished 16th.

Primary returnees for the Prescott boys in 2016 are runners John McMahon and Matthew Bradley.

“With six varsity returners and three new to the team who are showing they could make a difference, I feel this boys’ team will shape up well,” said Bray, a veteran lead mentor.

As for the girls, the Badgers should hold their own with Carissa Evans, Makennah Mills, Makenna Bray and Katie Kasun leading the charge.

“This girls’ team is a new mix of girls who have a great depth of talent,” Bray said. “If they work together, we could be a great team.”

Prescott will use the Peaks Invite as a tune-up for the annual Ray Wherley Invitational next weekend. The Badgers host the big Wherley meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University course, 3700 Willow Creek Road.