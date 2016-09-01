Police to focus on Labor Day weekend traffic enforcement

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Police officers from Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley will work with State Troopers and Sheriff’s deputies in a team effort from Friday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 5, with an emphasis on traffic enforcement, PVPD spokesman Jerry Ferguson said.

The prime times for enforcement will be each day from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., and the efforts include a DUI command center set up Saturday at the Sam’s Club parking lot at 5757 E. Highway 69.

PVPD Sgt. Rob Brown said that “the Traffic Section’s primary focus is to create a safe and expedient flow of vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the Town of Prescott Valley through citizen education.”



The enforcement detail is funded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.