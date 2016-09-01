Photo: Badgers youth beat Coconino Eagles, 30-18

Luke McCauslin of Prescott Badgers Youth Football carries the ball during his team’s first game of the 2016 season Aug. 27 at Coconino High School’s Cromer Stadium in Flagstaff. The Badgers defeated the Eagles, 30-18.

Courtesy photo

  • Originally Published: September 1, 2016 11:14 p.m.

    • The Prescott Badgers Youth Football team played its first game of the 2016 season Aug. 27, at Coconino High School’s Cromer Stadium in Flagstaff.

    The Badgers defeated the Eagles, 30-18.

