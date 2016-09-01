Photo: Badgers youth beat Coconino Eagles, 30-18

The Prescott Badgers Youth Football team played its first game of the 2016 season Aug. 27, at Coconino High School’s Cromer Stadium in Flagstaff.
The Badgers defeated the Eagles, 30-18.
