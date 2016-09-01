Obituary: Kathleen Mae Hunt

Kathleen Mae Hunt was born February 26, 1939, in Colorado Springs, Colorado to George and Katherine (Trojanovich) Olyejar, the youngest of 11 children, and entered the arms of her Savior on August 29, 2016. Kathy grew up on the family’s dairy farm in Calhan, Colorado before moving to Phoenix at the age of ten. She graduated from Holland High School, Indiana, in 1957. Kathy called Prescott home for over 50 years and worked as a real estate broker, hairdresser and bail bond agent. She met and married the love of her life, Bob Hunt in 1995, and was his sweetheart until his death in 2015. She enjoyed hiking Thumb Butte, the Grand Canyon, steamboat cruises in Alaska, traveling to the Bahamas, gardening, taking long drives, going to the movies, was an amazing cook and loved being “Baba” to her ten grandchildren.

Kathy is survived by her children Stacy (Steve) Miller of Scottsdale, Arizona, Kathy Glenn of Prescott, Arizona and Mark Rekucha of Arizona; her grandchildren Andrew Miller, Heather Miller, Christina Miller, Allison Miller, Eric Miller, Luke Glenn, Rachel (Jake) Mathis, Russell (Yoselin) Macia, Christina Macia (Kasey Price) and Corbin Rekucha; her sister Georgiana Miller; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was blessed by her St. George’s Orthodox Church family; her Highgate family; her faithful dog, Lilly; and the crazy ladies from her hairdressing and hiking days.

Services will be September 3, 2016, at St. George’s Orthodox Church, 609 W. Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86305, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and funeral at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Arizona Pioneers’ Home Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. George’s Orthodox Church in Prescott, where Kathy was a long-time member.

Information provided by survivors.