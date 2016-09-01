Obituary: Jerome K. Kowalski

Jerome K. Kowalski, 81, of Paulden, Arizona passed away on August 29, 2016 in Paulden, Arizona. Jerome was born November 17, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan.
A private cremation will be held at Bradshaw Chapel in Prescott Valley.
Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel assisted the family with final arrangements.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.