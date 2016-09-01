Obituary: Gracedaryl Guffey Dickinson

Gracedaryl Guffey Dickinson of Prescott, Arizona, went to Heaven on August 29, 2016. She now awaits her loving husband Robert, so that they can resume the sharing of their love for each other. Gracedaryl, or GD as she wanted to be known was born on June 9, 1938, in Clairton, Pennsylvania, to Robert and Grace Garlitz Guffey. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert; and her children Ann Sangha of Phoenix, Arizona, Robert Dickinson of Vista, California, Jeff Dickinson of Redding, California and Polly DeLucia of San Ramon, California. She is also survived by her brother Robert Guffey of Perryopolis, Pennsylvania; and her sister-in-law Lori Weaver of Mesa, Arizona. Danielle Brake of Chandler, Arizona, and Ryan Soranson of Phoenix, Arizona; her grandchildren and Danielle’s children, Ethan, Thomas, Kip, and Hunter also survive her; as well as her special nieces Linda Beckman of Glassport, Pennsylvania, and Marcia Maffei of San Anselmo, California and her nephew Rick Haarbauer of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

GD had a beautiful smile. She loved her family and they loved her. She loved her Yorkies almost as much. She liked to bowl and also played co-ed soccer with her husband when they lived in Pleasanton, California. She loved country-western dancing and together with her husband, saw most of the United States in their motorhome after they retired. GD retired from the Pleasanton, California police department after 18 years of service. Before that she was a buyer for several major department stores in Pittsburgh where her job took her to New York frequently. She also owned her own clothing store in Pleasanton. She will be deeply missed by her family and especially by her husband.

A viewing will be held at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez Street, Prescott, on Saturday, September 3, 2016, at 1:00 p.m., followed by a brief service at 2:00.

Information provided by survivors.