Letter: Wiki-marshmallows

EDITOR:
Here’s where Michael Rethman’s letter on Hillary Clinton’s email server and “Fox-Facts-marshmallows” got it wrong.
If Hillary had used the preferred government email system, all of her messages would have been hacked by Edward Snowden and given to the Russians, Chinese and Wikileaks.
How many of Hillary’s server emails were captured by Snowden and “Wikileaked”? Zero. By the way, Michael and Fox, you should thank the New York Times for discovering and revealing that she used a private server. Media bias?
Quentin David
Prescott
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
AZTom49 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
Most likely Russia, China and Saudi Arabia hacked Hillary's server from the "deals" she made for them while Sec of State.