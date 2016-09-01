Letter: Wiki-marshmallows

EDITOR:

Here’s where Michael Rethman’s letter on Hillary Clinton’s email server and “Fox-Facts-marshmallows” got it wrong.

If Hillary had used the preferred government email system, all of her messages would have been hacked by Edward Snowden and given to the Russians, Chinese and Wikileaks.

How many of Hillary’s server emails were captured by Snowden and “Wikileaked”? Zero. By the way, Michael and Fox, you should thank the New York Times for discovering and revealing that she used a private server. Media bias?

Quentin David

Prescott