Letter: Church climates

EDITOR:

Evangelical Christians have traditionally had a deep respect for the ecology of the earth. This derives from God giving man stewardship over the animals and the Earth in Genesis.

Lately, I have observed that some evangelical churches in the area are preaching a much different message. They are preaching that man-made climate change is a secular world view.

These churches should be in the forefront of the campaign to eliminate carbon emissions. Some churches take the position that since there is no scriptural reference, parishioners are free to believe their conscience.

Others are actively preaching against the science of climate change. Perhaps this is an extension of creationism, which believes God created a perfect world and climate change somehow implies God created an imperfect world. Polls consistently show white evangelicals to have the lowest rate of acceptance of climate change.

I believe pastors in the area have an obligation to study the science and preach to their parishioners the dangers of doing nothing.

Victor Holm

Prescott