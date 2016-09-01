Photo by Les Stukenberg.
Members of Prescott Fire, Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority and Arizona National Guard 91st Civil Support Team perform a hazardous material drill at the Sharlot Hall Museum Wednesday, Aug. 31. The museum is having items in its collection analyzed for any potential hazardous materials. The drill, along with identifying and disposing of hazardous materials, enhances the interoperability between local and state hazmat units.
