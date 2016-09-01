Dewey-Humboldt candidates advance to run-off election

Dewey-Humboldt Mayor Terry Nolan cruised to reelection in the Tuesday, Aug. 30, primary election, but the other seats up for grabs this week were unfilled. The top six vote-earners advance to a runoff election in November.

Nolan led Vice Mayor Doug Treadway 471 to 306 votes with 100 percent of the votes counted. The result is unofficial as Yavapai County Elections officials continue to count provisional ballots and write-in votes, so the total may change.

“I thought it was going to be closer than that,” Nolan said. “I’m ecstatic about winning. I want to thank everybody in the community that they have the confidence in me to do positive things for the town.”

Nolan said the major issues in the campaign were roads, retail and the animal ordinance the town has been considering for more than a year.

As for what he would like to do with his new term: “We need a grocery store bad, and a bank,” Nolan said. “People don’t want to worry about putting ice in a bucket to bring anything cold home.”

Nolan said he expects to have a good working relationship with Treadway. The vice mayor position is rotated annually. Treadway’s term on council is through 2018 so he will remain on that body.

In the race for three council seats, none of the eight candidates had enough support to avoid the runoff election.

The State of Arizona changed the formula for how candidates can be elected in the primary election, making it easier for them to avoid a runoff. The previous formula was the number of ballots in the election (remember each voter votes for more than one candidate), divided by two, plus one.

The new formula is total votes cast in the race (2,027), divided by the number of open seats (3), divided by two. Round that number up and that is the number of votes needed to be elected. That meant that to be elected, a candidate needed at least 338 votes on Tuesday.

Incumbents Nancy Wright and Dennis Repan appear to be among those advancing. Repan was the sixth candidate with 215 votes. Kevin Leonard had 214 votes. Depending on late votes counted, that may change when the results are official.

The challengers who appear to advance are John Hughes, Victoria Wendt, Amy Timmons and Lori Crofutt. All four finished ahead of the incumbents in Tuesday’s voting.

Incumbent Arlene Alen decided not to run for reelection, creating an open seat.