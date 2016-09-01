Column: Giants in the community

In 1676, Sir Isaac Newton, arguably the greatest scientist of all time, wrote: “If I have seen farther than others, it is because I have stood on the shoulders of giants.” His quote got me to thinking about our community, which is arguably one of the best places to live in the United States. It made me think about what makes our community so special. It seems to be a combination of great climate, low crime, diversity in housing, good health care, and a caring community.

Despite what others may think, we owe thanks to the ‘Good Ol’ Boys’ (& Gals) for our community. Although many in the press and media commonly demonize them, all of us enjoy the fruits of their labor and their dedication to making our community the place it is today. And for the first time, in this article, I am naming names.

The Fain family – Most of the progress in Prescott Valley can be traced back to the vision, work, and generosity of the Fain family. From the arrival of Granville ‘Dan’ Fain in the Verde Valley in 1874, through today, the Fains have been responsible for much of what makes Prescott Valley a thriving community. You can thank Norman Fain Sr. for Highway 69 connecting Prescott to Cordes Junction and for Black Canyon Highway, which became Interstate 17. The Fain family gifted the land for the Prescott Valley Civic Center, library, police station, and for YRMC East. And the Christmas Valley of Lights you enjoy each year is held at Fain Park. The Fains developed the Prescott Country Club and Granville providing jobs, homes, and a sense of community to Prescott Valley.

The James family – Harold and Mitzie James purchased the Deep Well Ranch from the Perkins family in the 1950s and today the Harold James Family Trust, overseen by Ron James, is one of our community’s largest benefactors of local charities and programs. You can thank the James family for providing major financial support for the Prescott YMCA, the Highlands Center, the Phippen Museum, for many of the exhibits and improvements at the Heritage Park Zoo, and the refurbishment of the Elks Theater. A $1 million gift by the James Family established the Heart Center at YRMC West and a recent gift of 80 acres of land in north Prescott is reserved for hospital expansion. The Jump Start program at West Yavapai Guidance Clinic, Boys to Men Mentoring Network, and the Community Healthcare Scholars Program at Yavapai College are just a few of the other charities that the James family supports.

The Fann family – Mike Fann is best known for Fann Contracting, which is one of the area’s largest private employers, but what most people do not know is his dedication to giving back to our community. Mike’s financial support created the Fann Community Skate Park in Prescott and he spearheaded the recent move of Yavapai Exceptional Industries to new facilities in Prescott Valley. Eleven years ago, Mike created an innovative program for his employees, called Fann Employees Making A Difference, FEMAD, for short. The program allows employees to donate a small sum each week for charity that Mike personally matches dollar for dollar. At year-end a committee of employees designates the receiving charities. Over the years, this charitable giving program has distributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to needy causes in the area. FEMAD has received the prestigious Business Philanthropist of the Year Award from Yavapai County Community Foundation.



Unfortunately, space limits me from naming others but my readers know the roster of ‘Good Ol’ Boys’ is long and impressive. It includes the Barnes family, the Barrett family, Brutinel family, the Kieckhefer family, the Lee family, the Massie family, the Murphy family, the Olson family, the Pierce family, the Polk family, the Ruffner family, the Rutherford family, the Skoog family, and many more.

These families are visionaries who created jobs, took risks and, most importantly, wanted what was best for our community. When something needed to be done, they stepped forward, rolled up their sleeves, pitched in with their time, sweat and funds, and made a difference.

For one, I am fed up with those in our community who criticize these “giants” who came before us and made our community what it is today – a fantastic place to live. These “giants” should be honored, not demonized. So, my parting observation: Those who complain the loudest are usually the ones who have done the least.