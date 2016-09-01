Chino Valley High runners show promise in Wickenburg

Chino Valley Cross-Country 2016 Schedule DATE / MEET / TIME Sept. 3 / TERR. DAYS! / TBA Sept. 7 / at Payson Invite / TBA Sept. 9 / at Desert Solace / TBA Sept. 17 / at Four C. Invite / TBA Sept. 20 / at Vall. Ch. Invite / TBA Sept. 30 / at Twilight Meet / TBA Oct. 5 / at Rancho Solano / TBA Oct. 12 / at B. Gard. Inv. / TBA Oct. 19 / at Cnty. Cham.~ / 4 p.m. Oct. 28 / at Sect. Cham.^ / TBA Nov. 5 / D-III State Meet z / 9:20 a.m. ! = in Chino Valley ~ = at Embry-Riddle course in Prescott ^ = at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix z = at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix

CHINO VALLEY – Chino Valley High’s boys’ and girls’ cross-country squads started the 2016 season solidly on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the four-team Wickenburg Multiple.

The boys, led by returnees Brenden Tupper, David Gehman, Alex Daniels, Chris Neff and Phoenix Swiacki, finished among the Top 15 individually, pacing the Cougars to a second-place team mark versus host Wickenburg as well as Parker and River Valley.

Becca Tupper guides Chino’s girls’ team. In Wickenburg on Wednesday, Tupper won that multiple’s race for the second straight year, helping the Cougars’ girls nab a victory with 29 first-place points.

“This was a strong showing for both squads, especially the girls’ team, who was missing their number 2 and 3 runners today [Aug. 31],” longtime Chino Valley coach Marc Metz said.

The Cougars girls’ top returnees besides Becca Tupper include Mya Pullins, Lizzy Tupper, Abbie Golden and Chloe Coker.

On Wednesday, Pullins didn’t run, but Lizzy Tupper took fourth place, Golden claimed 10th and Coker was 16th. Elizabeth Rangel (fifth place), Magali Gomez (eighth), Fabiola Morales (14th) and Kyra Mastin (15th) also ran well for Chino.

Neither Chino Valley’s boys’ team nor its girls’ squad qualified for the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s (AIA) Division III state meet in 2015. Reaching state remains a target this fall.

“We have a hard-working group of boys who have a goal to qualify for the state meet in November,” Metz said. “And we have a solid core of girls who could sneak up and contend at sectionals to qualify for state.”

Next up, the Cougars will run in the annual Territorial Days 10K this Saturday, Sept. 3, at Memory Park, 1020 W. Palomino Road in Chino Valley. Proceeds from the race will benefit the high school’s cross-country team.