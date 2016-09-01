Celebrate Peace Week with Prescott Peace Builders Sept. 17-23

To honor the International Day of Peace Wednesday, Sept. 21, Prescott Peace Builders offers a week of family and community activities.

Activities start Saturday, Sept. 17, and end Friday, Sept. 23. The schedule includes:

• Peaceful Family Story Time at the Library – 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Prescott Public Library Founders Suite, 215 E. Goodwin St. Bring the family to enjoy a peace-themed Family Story Time.

• Prescott’s Backyard Peace Party – 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Granite Creek Park, 554 N. 6th St. An afternoon of live music, Dances of Universal Peace, crafts and games in the park. Bring lawn games, chairs, blankets to enjoy peaceful family fun. Bands include: In-Folk-Us; MacDougal Street West; Doc Garvey’s Remedy.

• Powerful Peace Conversation: From Personal to Global – 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Sept.19, at the Prescott Public Library Founders Suite. A facilitated conversation based on “The Art of Power” by Thich Nhat Hanh. Copies of quotations from the book will provide a foundation for discussion. At 11:30 a.m., Womansong will perform songs of peace.

• Screening of Michael Moore’s “Where to Invade Next?” – 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave. in Prescott. A screening of this challenging film “[showing] what the USA can learn from rest of the world, [as] director Michael Moore playfully visits various nations in Europe and Africa as a one-man “invader” to take their ideas and practices for America.” 2 hours. (Description from the Internet Movie Database.)

• International Day of Peace Candlelight Vigil – 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott (Cortez & Gurley Streets). Celebrate the International Day of Peace downtown. Prescott Councilwoman Jean Wilcox will speak; the Rev. Grace Burford will offer an invocation; music facilitated by Jonathan Best and Meg Bohrman.

• Family Peace Night at Kayla’s Hands Playground – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Pioneer Park, 1200 Commerce Drive in Prescott. Celebrate peace by playing, creating crafts and enjoying this wonderful space. Meet Kayla Mueller’s parents, plant peace pinwheels.

Find a complete schedule on the Prescott Peace Builders Facebook page, or contact Mary Steenhoek at 928-443-0360 or mary steenhoek@cableone.net.