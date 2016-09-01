Cardinals close preseason with 38-17 win over Super Bowl champs

GLENDALE — Matt Barkley, trying to hang on to Arizona’s No. 3 quarterback job, outshone Denver rookie Paxton Lynch in the Cardinals’ 38-17 victory over the Broncos in the teams’ preseason finale on Thursday night.

As the starters for both teams took the night off, Barkley, in his fourth NFL season out of USC, completed 20 of 29 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Lynch, the No. 26 pick overall in this year’s draft after a standout career at Memphis, was 13 for 22 for 214 yards and two scores, both to Jordan Taylor, but had an interception returned 29 yards for a touchdown by Gabe Martin.

Lynch’s night got off to a great start. His first pass went short to Taylor, who slipped a would-be tackle by Cariel Brooks and raced to the end zone on a 57-yard play.

The rookie QB played the entire game after coach Gary Kubiak announced that Trevor Siemian would be the starting quarterback for the Super Bowl champions. Mark Sanchez, listed as the No. 2 quarterback, did not play.

Taylor, who spent his rookie season in 2015 on the practice squad and was best known as the personal receiver for Peyton Manning in the quarterback’s rehab work, caught four passes for 109 yards.

Rookie Elijhaa Penny, who could be headed for the Arizona practice squad, rushed for 113 yards in the Cardinals’ lone victory of the preseason.

Starters sat out the game for both teams, with the exception of Arizona rookie cornerback Brandon Williams, who played the first few series. Arizona wide receiver John Brown, sidelined with a concussion since early in training camp, played the first two series.

After spotting Denver to a 10-0 lead, the Cardinals scored the next 23 points, capped by Chandler Catanzaro’s 59-yard field goal early in the third quarter. Catanzaro’s longest in his first two NFL seasons was 51 yards.

POSITION BATTLES

Broncos: In the competition for the No. 3 running back job, Kapri Bibbs gained 51 yards in 10 carries. Ronnie Hillman had 9 yards in three attempts.

Cardinals: Arizona coach Bruce Arians said this week there were 12 players competing for four remaining spots on the 53-man roster. He said the difference would be who performed better on special teams.

ROOKIE WATCH

Broncos: Riley Dixon, who won the punting job from Britton Colquitt, had an 18-yarder late in the first half. That led to a six-play, 45-yard Cardinals touchdown drive, Barkley throwing 14 yards to Jaxson Shipley for the TD with 30 seconds left in the half.

Cardinals: Defensive tackle Robert Knemdiche, Arizona’s first-round pick (No. 29 overall), spent considerable time in the Denver backfield in his first extensive playing time. He missed most of training camp with a high ankle sprain.

INJURY UPDATE

Broncos: DE Henry Melton, an eight-year veteran who signed with Denver last week, limped off the field in the first half, but returned in the third quarter.

Cardinals: OLB Kareem Martin had to be helped off the field in the third. OLB Tristan Okpalaugo left in the second.