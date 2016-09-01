Bradshaw Mtn. cross-country regroups, hopes for the best

Bradshaw Cross-Country 2016 Schedule
DATE / OPPONENT / TIME
Sept. 3 / at Peaks Invite / TBA
Sept. 10 / at Wherley Inv. / TBA
Sept. 14 / at Sunnyslope / TBA
Sept. 24 / BMHS INVITE! / TBA
Sept. 30 / at Twilight Invite / TBA
Oct. 5 / at Washington / TBA
Oct. 19 / at County Champ. / TBA
Oct. 28 / at Sect. Champ.^ / TBA
Nov. 5 / at State Champ.~ / 1:30 p.m.
! = at Embry-Riddle course in Prescott
^ = at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix
~ = at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix
PRESCOTT VALLEY – Bradshaw Mountain High’s boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams did not qualify for the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s (AIA) Division II state meet in 2015, leaving veteran Bears coach Mike Simon hungry for a trip this fall.
Alex Villagran was the lone individual state qualifier for Bradshaw last season, and he graduated in the spring.
“It was the first season under my tenure as head coach at Bradshaw Mountain High School that we did not send a boys’ or a girls’ team to the state championships,” Simon added.
Bradshaw opened the 2016 season at home on Aug. 31. BMHS next runs at the annual Peaks Invitational this Saturday, Sept. 3, in Flagstaff.
The Bears will play host to only one meet this fall – the annual Bradshaw Mountain High School Invite on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University course in Prescott.
In 2016, the Bears hope to turn the page behind two other Villagran boys in seniors David and Emilio Villagran. For the girls, promising sophomore Anna Zea and senior Ellsy Estrada lead the charge.
Simon feels confident that his program will regain its past status as a postseason qualifier. The D-II state meet is scheduled for Nov. 5 at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.
“The boys’ and girls’ teams could be surprisingly good and are looking to get back to the state championships,” Simon added.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.