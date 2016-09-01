APS closing customer service office in Prescott

Arizona Public Service (APS) will be permanently closing its customer service office in Prescott on Friday, Sept. 2.

The decision comes as more and more APS customers are choosing alternative means of paying their bills and addressing concerns, APS media relations officer Steven Gotfried said.

“Only about 7 percent of payments are made in APS offices,” Gotfried said. “The majority of our customers are paying by mail, phone, auto-pay and through APS.com.”

Eliminating face-to-face customer service interaction has become standard protocol for most companies around the world — a trend that APS has joined by gradually closing customer care offices throughout the state in recent years. “We are the last major utility to have offices,” Gotfried said. “There really is no reason to see someone in person anymore.”

Prescott resident and APS customer Parker Anderson said he is a little disappointed to hear this news.

“I’m a bit of a dinosaur myself, so it was kind of comforting to know that there was a local office I could turn to if I needed help with anything,” Anderson said.

Gotfried said APS will continue to maintain a presence in the area and that customers can always call the utility’s customer service hotline (1-800-659-2975) if they need assistance with anything or require a lineman to check a potentially damaged connection.



For those who were used to paying their bills in person, there remains an option for them as well, APS officials said. These come in the form of no-fee pay stations inside the Wal-Marts, located at 3050 E. Highway 69 in Prescott and 3450 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. Both are the same pay stations one can pay their gas or water bill at.

Gotfried did not say how much the action would save the company, but the employees in the customer service area will not lose their jobs; they can seek other positions within the company or can work from home as customer service reps over the phone.