Time to light up PV: Valley of Lights open this week

While work on Valley of Lights has been going on for about three months, this week is the home stretch for getting it all together, said electrical contractor Jeff Schaffer, stating that this is the eighth year he’s worked on it.

Schaffer has been working on this year’s display since September, starting with laying it out and deciding where to put everything, said Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Marnie Uhl.

“He knows what displays we’ve had so he has a general idea of where things are going to look good. He tries and moves it around every year to try and give it a fresh feel,” she said. “You’re driving along and you want to be able to see everything, so placement is very important so you’re not looking through candy canes to see the American flag.”

Figuring out new locations for all the displays so it’s new for people who come out every year is one of the challenges of putting it all together, Schaffer said, noting it’s one of the many challenges that pop up everywhere in putting Valley of Lights together. There’s also making sure the right amount of power is at the right locations and getting it all to land just right, he said.

However, despite all the challenges and the amount of work that goes into it, it’s all for the enjoyment of the community, his kids and even himself, Schaffer said.

“I’ve always liked Christmas lights. This many Christmas lights is difficult,” he said, adding that it’s not like putting lights up on a house. “But I enjoy it. It’s a labor of love.”

Schaffer said he’s not the only one working on getting Valley of Lights put together and mentioned the army of guys helping him to do it, one of whom is Josh Haug.

He’s been coming through Valley of Lights for years and it’s the first time he’s gotten the opportunity to work on it, Haug said, bringing up the amount of pride he has in the work.

Every year, there’s usually a new display and work goes into what the desire is, Uhl said. This year though, it’s not a new display, but one of the older ones that have been around since the beginning with some new LED lighting, she said. Further, the middle spot with all the trees is going to be flooded with colorful light, Uhl said.

“We’ll have this beautiful colorful display in the middle of the park, so when you drive around, it’ll be real well-lit,” she said.”

Some days, the guys putting it together are there all day long until it’s night so they can see the lights come on, Haug said.

“It’s pretty rewarding to see everything start coming on, sitting there going ‘yep, we did that,” he said.

Schaffer said he thanks the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce for allowing him to head putting Valley of Lights together, remarking that it’s a big job, but he appreciates being able to do it.

Valley of Lights opened on Thursday, Nov. 24 and runs through Friday, Dec. 30. Hours are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Admission is free and donations are accepted at the end.