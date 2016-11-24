More reading so he can soar: Boy Scout brings free books to town to earn Eagle rank

Kevin Wise said he’s always liked reading, so when it came to finding a community service project to help him earn his Eagle rank with the Boy Scouts of America, the Chino Valley teen had an idea.

Bring Little Free Libraries to Chino Valley.

Little Free Library was started in 2009 in Wisconsin. Todd Bol built a model of a one-room schoolhouse as a tribute to his mother, who was a teacher who loved to read. He filled it with books and put it on a post in front of his house.

“I read about it in … Parade Magazine,” said Wise, 17, who said he has been in the scouts since the first grade. “I liked it very much.”

Anyone who wants a book, could take one. And, anyone who was done with a book and wanted to share it with others could leave one.

From there is spread across the nation, with the goal of putting up Little Free Libraries in areas where a regular public library isn’t always easily available. According to the website littlefreelibrary.org, there are now more than 50,000 Little Free Libraries around the nation.

To find one, visit that website and enter an address, and it will direct you to the closest one.

Wise said he downloaded the plans for building a box for the book from the Internet, and went to work building three boxes with help from other scouts and some neighbors. He added a fourth, for Prescott Valley, at the request of a county official when he was securing permission to put the boxes up.

The first Little Free Library was installed at the corner of Road 2 South and Reed Road. The second went up at Quail Ridge Park, near Mingus Spring Charter School, where his mother, Marie Wise works. The final Little Free Library Wise plans to install in Chino Valley will be next to the Road 2 South fire station, Wise said.

“Only about half of the books we put in there last week are still there,” Marie Wise said of the Little Free Library at Road 2 South and Reed Road. “All the rest are new ones, so people are using it. There’s been a lot of trading so far.”

“We wanted them to be far away from the [Chino Valley] Library,” he said.

Kevin Wise said he picked locations on the edges of town for a reason. The Road 2 South and Reed Road location is a bus stop and has a lot of students and parents waiting, so that might be one reason why it has seen so much trading.

“The nice thing about Little Free Libraries is that if you like the book and you want to keep it, you can,” Mary Wise said.

Wise said he did talk to Scott Bruner, the library director, before he went ahead with his project and that he had his support.

In fact, he talked to Bruner about possibly volunteering at the library once he turns 18.

“I’ve always liked reading,” Kevin Wise said.