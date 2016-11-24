Corridor Briefs: Dec. 3 craft sale

Produce will be available at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive on December 21st & 29th. Sign-up starts at 7:00 a.m. and the DOORS CLOSE at 9:00 a.m.



December 3rd from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. will be the annual Craft Sale at Cordes Lakes Community Center. Check out those one-of-a-kind gifts for that special someone.

December 4th starts our holiday season with the Cookie Party at Bensch Ranch Clubhouse. All proceeds benefit Mayer Meals on Wheels. It is from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Please bring a plate of cookies to share, a box of cookies for Meals on Wheels shut-ins, and a few dollars for the donation jar. Santa will be there so bring your camera to take pictures with him. Trish and Kevin will be leading the singing of Christmas Carols.

Cordes Lakes Community Association is gearing up for the light parade and house decorating contests. Entry fees will go towards prizes, so the more entries, the larger the prize.



To enter the parade you have two choices. Registration must be completed for all entries. If you want to pay the $5 entry fee to complete for prizes, you will be issued a number to place on your vehicle. If you want to enter the parade and not compete, fill in and return the registration form.

House Decorating will be judged by Judge Rummer and Tom Thurman between December 10th and 16th, so be sure to have your lights on if you have entered.

Entry fee is $5 per house and you MUST be registered to be judged.

Contact Diane at 602-696-3923 for entry forms for both the parade and house decorating.



Cookies With Santa will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. The parade starts at 6:00 p.m. at Henry Cordes Park and ends at the Community Center. The contest winners in both the parade and house decorating will be announced and prizes awarded when the parade ends at the Community Center.

WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is held weekly on Fridays at 20049 E. Club Lane. Weigh-in is at 8:45 a.m., with meetings starting at 9 a.m.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9:00 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meed at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.

MOPS meets the 1st and 3rd Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.



Knit and Crochet at Flour Stone Bakery, 12780 Central, Mayer, meets every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. to exchange patterns and conversation.



This is in Mayer and diagonally across from the post office.



MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds their outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at member’s homes and varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 South Highway 69. NOTE TIME CHANGE.

American Legion meets on the 3rd Friday of the month at 1:00 p.m. in the Conference Room at the 50s Backseat Diner, 19780 Hitching Post Way. Call Caroline at 928-632-7819 for more information or to join.