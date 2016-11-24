Class steps forward to save Kalen’s Kloset: Students learn life skills managing clothing program

Art teacher Bret Ely wanted to do something to honor Chino Valley High School student Kalen Earle after he died in 2008 from cancer. His idea, Kalen’s Kloset, has been a part of the campus ever since.

But Ely was switching schools this past summer, moving to Heritage Middle School. It would no longer be possible for him to manage the free clothing exchange program since he wouldn’t be on the high school campus daily.

“He wasn’t sure what he was going to do with the Kloset,” said Shirley Shields, a para-educator at the high school.

“They were going to shut it down,” said Crystal Foubert, another para-educator at CVHS.

Shields and Foubert asked Ely if their special education class could take over managing Kalen’s Kloset.

“Mr. Ely was really happy that we took it over,” Sheilds said. “I asked one day if we could, because I thought it would be great for our classroom.”

Kalen’s Kloset provides clothes to the community,

not just the school. It accepts donations from the community of clothes that are still in good shape but no longer wanted. The closet itself is housed near the school’s weight room, but the class keeps most of the items on a rack in the school’s lobby.

Anyone can come in, look through the clothes and take anything they want. Likewise, if someone has clothes to donate, simply drop them off at the lobby and let them know it is for Kalen’s Kloset.

Sheilds said with winter coming, they need donations.

“We really need some donations, especially winter clothes,” Sheilds said. “Coats, jackets, it’s a big need right now. There’s just a lot of families that don’t have the money to buy this stuff.”

Kalen Earle was the prom king in 2008, dying a few weeks after he was crowned. He had a nine-month battle with cancer that started out as a malignant tumor on his shoulder. He died 10 days before he was set to graduate.

Ely, who did not respond to requests to be interviewed for this story, started the clothing program soon after and has been running it since.

Shields and Foubert said that by managing the program, their class is learning important life skills.

“It teaches them how to hang clothes up, how to sort clothes, how to sort things by sizes, long sleeves, short, sleeves, between men and women’s clothing,” Shields said.

“They need to wash clothes sometimes,” Foubert said.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for our kids to get involved in something that is really huge for the community,” Sheilds said. “A lot of people come and take clothes. It’s good for our kids to be able to help out.”

Most of today’s students didn’t know Kalen Earle.

“Kalen was gone before they got here,” Foubert said. “They know he died of cancer, but they don’t know all the circumstances surrounding that. I didn’t know him either. We’re doing this in remembrance of him, because it was such a big thing for Mr. Ely.

“It’s good for the community, and it’s good for these kids.”