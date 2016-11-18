Veterans Day special for American Legion Post 122

Veterans Day is supposed to be a special day for all veterans, and that is just what Cordes Lakes American Legion Post 122 had planned.



First was the raising of the flags. The community came out in force and it was overwhelming to see so many helping hands to raise the flags for veterans. It truly became a community event, and, as always, a moving sight to see the flags all in a row.

Next was passing out stars to veterans. These were cut from retired flags by the Cub Scouts and placed in a plastic bag with a poem about their retirement as an active flag. McDonald’s at the junction was kind enough to allow us to set up our stars and sign as we handed these stars to veterans. This became a social event as many veterans stopped to talk to the Legion members about experiences, where they served, or about a relative who served during the time the Legion member served. One young man even asked member Leroy Kading if he could take a selfie with him. About 100 stars were passed out in two hours. Who would think there were that many veterans passing through the Junction in such a short time.

The third part of the day was the lunch at Applebee’s. They had a special menu for a free lunch for the veterans, and it certainly drew in a crowd. So after covering McDonald’s at lunch time, the Legion members were very hungry and thoroughly enjoyed a great meal. And, of course, with other veterans there, a bit more conversation was prevalent.

The closing of the day was to take down the flags. Where were those community helpers? Only a few were there, so it took a bit longer, but these dedicated people rolled, covered and stored the 50 flags and the POW/MIA flags, along with the wonderful toddler who put the caps back on the flag pole holders.



This was a great day for the Legion members and, hopefully, they increased the enjoyment of many other veterans.