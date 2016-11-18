Mayer Fire Board sworn in

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, two board members were sworn in by Judge Bill Rummer in the Mayer Justice Court.



The two members, Ken Spendley and Ed Wesolowski, were appointed by the board. When a member has fulfilled his term and there is no opposition to the seat, the board may appoint that person back to their position, which is what happened with these two men.

It is a staggered board so the other three members, Karen Paterno, Paul Coe and Russ Dodge, have remaining time before coming up for re-election. If anyone wishes to run, they must contact Yavapai County to obtain information on existing rules and to obtain petitions for signatures to get their name on the ballot.



Want to know what your Fire Board is doing? Attend the meetings on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.