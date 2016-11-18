Corridor Briefs: Week of Nov. 18, 2016

Produce will be available at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive on Nov. 23. Sign-up starts at 7 a.m. and the doors close at 9 a.m.



Also at the Center will be Breakfast on Nov. 19. This will be back to the full breakfast items available on an individual basis from 7 to 10 a.m.

Nov. 23 is Thanksgiving Dinner at Mayer Meals on Wheels, 10001 S. Miami, along with their annual pie/dessert sale with auctioneer Lee Digges.

Dec. 4 starts our holiday season with the Cookie Party at Bensch Ranch Clubhouse. All proceeds benefit Mayer Meals on Wheels. It is from 1 to 4 p.m. Please bring a plate of cookies to share, a box of cookies for Meals on Wheels shut-ins, and a few dollars for the donation jar. Santa will be there so bring your camera to take pictures with him. Trish and Kevin will be leading the singing of Christmas carols.

Cordes Lakes Community Association is gearing up for the light parade and house decorating contests. Entry fees will go towards prizes, so the more entries, the larger the prize. Cookies with Santa will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 17, with the parade starting at 6 p.m. at Henry Cordes Park.

WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is held weekly on Fridays at 20049 E. Club Lane. Weigh-in is at 8:45 a.m., with meetings starting at 9 a.m.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

United Teens meet every Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the Cordes Lakes Library, 15989 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. This group works together on fundraising and volunteering in the community. This is a teen-run organization.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.

Knit and Crochet at Flour Stone Bakery, 12780 Central, Mayer, meets every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. to exchange patterns and conversation. This is in Mayer and diagonally across from the post office.



MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds their outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at member’s homes and varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the main location at 11975 S. Highway 69.

American Legion meets on the third Friday of the month at 1 p.m. in the Conference Room at the 50s Backseat Diner, 19780 Hitching Post Way. Call Caroline at 928-632-7819 for more information or to join.