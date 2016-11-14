Murder suspect extradited from California, now in Camp Verde jail

PRESCOTT – Francis Claude Klettke, accused in the Oct. 26 murder of his father at a campground near Camp Verde, was extradited to Arizona on Nov. 9 after being arrested in Alameda County, California.
Klettke, 21, is being held on a charge of second-degree murder after his father, Dale Klettke, 61, was found shot to death and wrapped in tent material.
About 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, witness at the campground off Fossil Creek Road heard multiple gunshots in the area, Yavapai County Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said, but they did not call authorities.
The next morning, a witness found the victim’s body near his campsite, D’Evelyn said.
Francis Klettke was arrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 29 by police in Union City, California, who made a traffic stop, and arrested Klettke, the primary suspect in the murder.
He’s being held on a $200,000 bond.
