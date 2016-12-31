Worship Services: Week of Dec. 31, 2016

PRESCOTT

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua … Congregational Leader Al Rodriguez will teach on Hanukkah at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. All are welcome to join in worship, prayers, praise and dance for this coming Shabbat. Location is Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs.

Alliance Bible Church … A return to the Sunday school lessons in the SALT series begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Pastor John Perry will speak on “Anything But Stagnant” (Ezekiel 47) at 10:30 a.m.

American Lutheran … Pastor Jack Shannon delivers the message “Caring…It’s Enough” at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. traditional services in the Sanctuary. Pastor Erich Sokoloski delivers the message “Following the Star” at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. contemporary services in the Fellowship Hall. Chino Valley services are at 10:30 a.m.

Calvary Chapel Dayspring Church … Pastor Al Cicolello delivers the message at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. service Sunday and the 6:30 p.m. service on Wednesday.

Calvary Chapel of Prescott … Service times are 8 and 10 a.m.

Canyon Bible Church of Prescott … Pastor Andrew Gutierrez delivers the message at the 9 a.m. service.

Center for Spiritual Living … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Centerpoint … Services are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Christian Fellowship A/G … Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cornerstone Evangelical Free … Services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Discovery Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

First Church of Christ, Scientist (Christian Science) … The subject of the lesson sermon at the 10 a.m. service is “God” (Psalms 50:1, 7). Wednesday testimony meetings are 1 p.m.

Genesis Christian Church … Pastor Moteze Deputy delivers the message at 9:30 a.m.

Grace Bible Fellowship … Services are at 10:30 a.m.

Grace North Church … Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist … Dances of Universal Peace, Prescott Sufi Circle is sponsoring a Welcome to the New Year, from 8 p.m. Dec. 31, to 12 a..m . Jan. 1, 882 Sunset, Prescott. Regional dance leaders and musicians will be featured. New Year’s Morning Service “Unity in Diversity” is 10 a.m. Jan. 1, recognizing “one heart in all paths.” There is a staffed nursery on Sunday mornings for infants, toddlers & preschoolers.

“Greater Prescott Area Healing Rooms … Pray for physical healing, emotional healing, spirit, soul and body wholeness, salvation and blessings. Open from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. No appointment needed. 820 Ainsworth Drive, Suite B.

Hillside Community Church of God … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Liberty Baptist Church … Pastor Mark Hoffer delivers the message at the 10:45 a.m. service. Evening service is at 6 p.m.

Light and Life Free Methodist Church … Community Cafe is 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10 a.m.

Lumen Deo … Services are 10 a.m. with Pastor Jon Wolfinger.

Mile High Fellowship … Services are 9:15 a.m.

Miracle Pointe Church … Services are at 1 p.m. Prayer and Praise is the 2nd and 4th week from 6 to 7 p.m.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship … Pastor Steve Francis delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

Mystical Spiritualist Church … Reverend John M. Kohlenberge will be the featured speaker at the 1 p.m. Inspirational Service Sunday, Jan. 1, in the Activity Room, Rowle P. Simmons Community (Adult) Center in Prescott.

First Sunday Inspirations are at 1 p.m. Third Sunday Spiritual Healing Light Circle is at 1 p.m.

Prescott Community … Pastor David Ellis’ message at the 9:15 a.m. Connections contemporary and the 10:45 a.m. traditional services will be “Dreams..”

Prescott Presbyterian Church … Services are at 11 a.m.

Prescott Seventh-day Adventist … Services are at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Prescott United Methodist … At the 5 p.m. Saturday country and gospel service and the Sunday 9 and 10:30 a.m. traditional services, Reverand Dan Hurlbert’s message will be “How Did You Respond?”(Matthew 2:1-12).

Revival Fire Church of God … The Rev. Fred Hays delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church … Saturday Vigil is at 5 p.m. Sunday Masses are at 7, 9 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spanish Mass is 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Mass is at 7 a.m.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran (Missouri Synod) … Message is “Sons of God” (Galatians 3:29) Sunday, Jan. 1.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship … Solid Rock Christian Fellowship will bring in the New Year with one service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan 1. Tom Garasha will deliver the message. Location is 148 Marina Street, downtown Prescott, across from Courthouse Square.

St. George Orthodox Church of Prescott … Services led by Father Jeffrey Frate. Matins service Sunday at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Vespers Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by Catechumens. Saturday Vesters at 5:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church … Services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday Healing service is at 10 a.m. The Rev. Rev. Pierre-Henry Buisson will deliver the messages.

St. Paul’s Anglican … Archbishop Peter Robinson delivers the message, “What’s in a Name?” (St. Luke 2:15), 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Communion and Bible Study, 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Temple B’rith Shalom … Torah service 10 a.m. Message is “Mikeitz” (Genesis 41:1-44:17).

The Heights … Services are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8, 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Youth program 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Lord’s Church … Services are 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Quest Church … Service is at the 2:30 p.m.

Trinity Presbyterian … Reverend Mark Tilley speaks on “The Word in Exile” (Matthew 2:13-23) at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Sunday Jan 1.

Unity of Prescott… Reverend Terrence Padgett’s message is “Burning Bowl” at the 9 and 11 a.m. services. Sunday school is 11 a.m.

Westside Christian … Pastor Kevin Miller’s message is “The Word Was God” (John 1:1-14), 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

Willow Hills 1st Southern Baptist … Pastor Jesse Liles’ message is “A Word for the New Year: Fear Not”: (Hebrews 4:12)at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, Jan. 1. Signing for the deaf at all services.

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Canyon Bible Chapel … Service times are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

First Southern Baptist … Pastor Terrell Eldreth delivers the message “Christmas in a Word,’’ at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Evening service is at 6 p.m.

Living Faith Church … Services are at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and the 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Pastor Randy Vanesian delivers the message.

Living Waters Church … Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m.

Mile High Worship Center … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Mingus Mountain Church of Christ … Service is at 10:20 a.m.

Prescott Valley United Methodist … Pastor Wendy Swanson’s message is “The Donkey Song” (Matthew 25:3-46). At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Adult Bible Study is 9 a.m., Children’s Sunday school 10:30 a.m. and Traditional Worship 10:30 a.m.

St. Germaine Catholic Church … Saturday vigil at 4:30 p.m. Sunday masses at 8 and 10 a.m. and noon in Spanish.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church … Services are at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sundays.

The Church Next Door … Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Trinity Lutheran (LCMS) … Service is 9:15 a.m.Sunday Jan. 1 in the sanctuary. The Cantata Choir will perform “Mary, Did You Know?’, which was postponed from Dec. 17 due to illness

Word of Truth Baptist Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.

CHINO VALLEY

Beit Torah Jewish Congregation … Topic for Shabbat Miketz is “Rivalry?” (Bereishit, Genesis 41:1-44:17; I Kings 3:15-4:1), at 10 a.m. and at 7 p.m. lighting of the eighth Chanukah candle in Chino Valley Saturday, Dec. 31. The new month of Tevet will receive a belated welcome with candles, snacks and songs, at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, January 1.

Chino Valley Bible Sabbath Church … Saturday services are 11 a.m.

Chino Valley Community … Pastor Elsie Baley delivers the message, “3D Jesus: Most Human of Faces” (Luke 4:1-13, John 4:3-6; Hebrews 2:14; John 1:14; Mark 14: 32-36; Luke 22:39-44; Matthew 21:18-22; Matthew 11:16-19; Matthew 12:1-8; and Lujke 24:36-43). Scripture reading is Philippians 2:5-11.

Chino Valley Family Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

Church of Faith … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Pastor Art Barnes.

First Southern Baptist … Sunday school at 9 a worship service at 10:15 a.m. with Pastor Mark Reeder.

Refiners Fire Cowboy Church … Service is at 10 a.m.

Saving Grace Lutheran Church LCMS … Services are at 10 a.m.

DEWEY

Dewey Faith Assembly … Pastor Wendell Clark delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Faith United Community … The Rev. Diane S. Thomas delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

MAYER

Mayer Community Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Wuthrich.

KIRKLAND

Faith Christian Fellowship … Service is at the 10 a.m.