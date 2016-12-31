UConn beats Brown, 4-1, to capture Desert Hockey Classic tourney title (PHOTOS)

PRESCOTT VALLEY – The University of Connecticut captured the 2016 Desert Hockey Classic championship trophy on Saturday, Dec. 31, defeating Brown University, 4-1.

At Prescott Valley Event Center, the Huskies came from behind in the second period to snag a 2-1 lead and added a pair of insurance goals in the third period to claim the title trophy.

UConn finished third in the inaugural Desert Classic last year in Glendale.

In the tournament’s consolation game late Saturday night, Dec. 31, NCAA Division I No. 18-ranked St. Cloud State placed third with a 4-2 victory over host Arizona State.

