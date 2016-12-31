UConn beats Brown, 4-1, to capture Desert Hockey Classic tourney title (PHOTOS)

The UConn Huskies beat the Bears from Brown University in the championship match of the Desert Hockey Classic at the Prescott Valley Event Center Saturday, December 31. (Les Stukenberg/The Daily Courier)

Photo by Les Stukenberg.

By Doug Cook

  • Originally Published: December 31, 2016 10:20 p.m.

    PRESCOTT VALLEY – The University of Connecticut captured the 2016 Desert Hockey Classic championship trophy on Saturday, Dec. 31, defeating Brown University, 4-1.

    At Prescott Valley Event Center, the Huskies came from behind in the second period to snag a 2-1 lead and added a pair of insurance goals in the third period to claim the title trophy.

    UConn finished third in the inaugural Desert Classic last year in Glendale.

    In the tournament’s consolation game late Saturday night, Dec. 31, NCAA Division I No. 18-ranked St. Cloud State placed third with a 4-2 victory over host Arizona State.

    For a complete recap of the final results at the 2016 Desert Hockey Classic, pick up a copy of the Monday, Jan. 2, Daily Courier newspaper and continue logging on to dCourier.com.

