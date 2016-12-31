UConn beats Brown, 4-1, to capture Desert Hockey Classic tourney title (PHOTOS)

Photo by Les Stukenberg.
Photo Gallery
Brown vs UConn 123116
PRESCOTT VALLEY – The University of Connecticut captured the 2016 Desert Hockey Classic championship trophy on Saturday, Dec. 31, defeating Brown University, 4-1.
At Prescott Valley Event Center, the Huskies came from behind in the second period to snag a 2-1 lead and added a pair of insurance goals in the third period to claim the title trophy.
UConn finished third in the inaugural Desert Classic last year in Glendale.
In the tournament’s consolation game late Saturday night, Dec. 31, NCAA Division I No. 18-ranked St. Cloud State placed third with a 4-2 victory over host Arizona State.
For a complete recap of the final results at the 2016 Desert Hockey Classic, pick up a copy of the Monday, Jan. 2, Daily Courier newspaper and continue logging on to dCourier.com.
More like this story
- ASU hockey hosts St. Cloud State, UConn, Brown at Prescott Valley Event Center
- College Hockey — UConn 4, #18 St. Cloud State 3 Huskies upset No. 18-ranked St. Cloud State
- Arizona State to host Desert Hockey Classic at PVEC
- College Hockey — Brown 9, Arizona State 8 (2OT) Brown edges ASU in 2OT, advances to final
- Minor-league hockey won’t return to Prescott Valley in 2016-17
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.