States re-examine cybersecurity after Russia accused of hack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Several states around the country on Saturday asked cybersecurity experts to re-examine state and utility networks after a Vermont utility's laptop was found to contain malware that U.S. officials say is linked to Russian hackers.
The Burlington Electric Department, one of Vermont's two largest electric utilities, confirmed Friday it had found on one of its laptops the malware code used in Grizzly Steppe, the name the U.S. government has given to malicious cyber activity by Russian civilian and military intelligence services.
A Burlington Electric Department spokesman said federal officials have told company officials the threat was not unique to them.
A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security would not say whether any other utilities, organizations or entities had reported similar malware on their systems following the report. The official said any such information would be confidential.
Officials in New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut said they are more closely monitoring state and utility networks for anything suspicious.
"We specifically have been looking for signatures that match those reported last week by DHS and the FBI related to Russian actors," Connecticut governor's office spokesman Chris Collibee said. "We have not detected any activity matching the reported malware at this time."
In New York, a spokesman said Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed all state agencies to re-examine their computer systems for any security breaches. Nothing had been found.
An attack on a U.S. power grid has long been a nightmare scenario for top U.S. officials. The National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command chief Adm. Michael Rogers have previously warned it's not a matter of if but when attackers will also target U.S. power systems.
On Dec. 23, 2015, a highly sophisticated cyberattack on the power grid in Ukraine hit three regional electronic power distribution companies within 30 minutes of each other, blacking out more than 225,000 customers.
Democratic Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin said his administration has been in touch with the federal government and the state's utilities. He said people should be "alarmed and outraged" that Russia "has been attempting to hack our electric grid, which we rely upon to support our quality-of-life, economy, health and safety."
Burlington Electric noted it wasn't connected to the grid system and didn't explain how the malware got onto the computer.
The company said U.S. government authorities alerted American utilities about the malware code Thursday in a report released when Democratic President Barack Obama announced the U.S. response to election hacking. Obama ordered sanctions on Russian intelligence agencies, closed two Russian compounds and expelled 35 diplomats the U.S. said were really spies.
A Russian state television channel on Saturday sought to discredit reports linking the malware to the Kremlin.
If Russia is found to be connected to widespread hacking of U.S. utilities, it will make it more difficult for Republican President-elect Donald Trump to soften anti-Russian sentiment on Capitol Hill, where hearings on hacking are scheduled next week.
Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat from Vermont, said the incident proves Obama's response was warranted.
"This attack shows how rampant Russian hacking is. It's systemic, relentless, predatory," Welch said in a statement. "They will hack everywhere, even Vermont, in pursuit of opportunities to disrupt our country."
The Washington Post first reported on the Vermont utility's discovery of the malware.
The Rossiya state television channel said the Post provided no confirmation Russia was involved. It said the Post report spoke only about the identification of malicious software code that Washington previously concluded had been used by the Russian intelligence services in the cyberattack on U.S. political institutions.
In a report released Thursday, Homeland Security and the FBI provided technical details about the tools and infrastructure they say Russian civilian and military intelligence services have used to compromise and exploit networks "associated with the U.S. election as well as a range of U.S. government, political and private sector entities."
"This activity by the Russian civilian and military intelligence services is part of an ongoing campaign of cyber-enabled operations directed at the U.S. government and its citizens," the report said.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Johnblake 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
Surprise, surprise, surprise; as though we do not try the same thing with foreign governments. Or, even worse, record foreign dignitaries phone calls. (I.e.: Angela Merkel) There are cyber security programs, encryption and other sophisticated methods, in addition to internal systems and procedures, available to thwart hacking. Wake-up people. Additionally, the current administration has been aware of hacking since atleast March 2016. Why is it all of a sudden a problem 9 months later? The current administration, full of haters and losers, has done everything in the book to thwart and obstruct the new administration. Fortunately people have wised-up to these underhanded elitist moves.
Too bad; you lost.
Yabbadabbadoo 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
Funny.....................the RNC doesn't get hacked. All the more reason hillary shouldn't have won. 20 more days.....20 more days.
leeradu 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
So NOW you've changed You and Trump's BS defense line of No Evidence of Russian Hacking to "Everybody does it"? REALLY?
Arizona_Redux 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
Make no mistake Putin and the Russians are not our friends. They will act like our allies as long as they are getting what they want, then when it benefits them, they will stick a knife in our back. They have no problem with spying on us using their clandestine malware and they are not above influencing our election process or even hacking and sabotaging our utility grids. Right now the Russians are busily building new high tech weapons and updating their nuclear arsenal. It seems that Putin is building up towards a new cold war and unfortunately Obama still doesn’t get it.
The real concern here comes from the nonchalant way Trump is presently treating this problem. Reading between the lines, one gets the idea that Trump thinks that Putin is a good guy and Russia is our friend. I guarantee you if Trump continues on this path, Putin is going to eat him for lunch. I believe that we should give Trump a chance to govern, but as far as Russia is concerned, he needs to quickly wise up or our country could be in for big trouble in the very near future.
TheycallmeTim 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
No explanation of how it got there by officials? Wow...Try a search of downloads and sites visited. Best guess is that the operater of the laptop was on sites, doing things they shouldn't have been doing. Cyber-security in most government agencies is woeful at best with the lowest cost/bidder winning the contract.