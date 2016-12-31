One suspect in custody in Mayer burglary case; second still sought

MAYER – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man alleged to be involved in a burglary in which thousands of dollars in tools were stolen and heavy-gauge electrical cable was cut, resulting in a $20,000 repair bill, and are still looking for a second suspect.
Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies responded to G & S Gravel on Saturday, Dec. 3, for a report of stolen tools and damage. The owner told them that tools made by Snap-On, Cornwell, DeWalt, Makita, and others were taken, as well as electric cabling.
Nick Ferrero, 43, was arrested for his involvement with the burglary on Dec. 27, at a Prescott Valley home.
Detectives are still trying to locate Ferrero’s accomplice, who was identified in security camera images selling some of the stolen property at a Phoenix-area business, YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said.
Anyone with information on the second man is asked to call Det. Todd Swaim at 928-554-8605.
Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the accomplice. Make an anonymous call to 800-932-3232 and refer to case 16-042626.
Comments
UserName 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
One bad guy behind bars one to go, great work Yavapai County Sheriffs Dept. G & S Gravel is a mom and pop operation that offers fair prices and great service. Have a Happy New Year Tom, what a great way to start 2017.