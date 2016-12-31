Obituary: Roy Adelbert Lang

Roy Adelbert Lang was born on March 28, 1922, near Jetmore, Kansas. He worked on his family’s farm and graduated from high school in 1941. He was going to Sterling College when WWII broke out. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines in 1942 and went to Guadalcanal. After he returned, he married Nancy Mae Comstock (she was a cadet nurse) in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Roy joined the Los Angeles Police Department after he was discharged from the Marines. He also worked the security detail for California’s Governor Ronald Reagan. He worked for the LAPD for about 30 years.

Roy has four children: Lindley Lang, Sandra Mackey, David Lang and Peter Lang. Roy has six grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Roy moved to Prescott, Arizona, and recently resided at the Margaret T. Morris Center. He died at the age of 94 after a long and happy life.

His family and friends will miss his light-hearted banter and humor. We take comfort in knowing that he is in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Condolences may be sent to www.ruffnerwakelin.com.

Information provided by survivors.