Letter: Republican columnists

Why do these Republican columnists continue to say that Democrats are whining about the outcome of the election? Could it be that Donald Trump is the most unfavorable candidate ever? Is it because people really don’t want a female president? Are we that behind the times? Is it because people felt that they were being left behind in the Obama years?

I never heard any of these columnists say “Let’s get behind Obama, let’s give him a chance.” Why was that? Now they ask that we get behind Trump, give him a chance. Have any of you read his tax plan? Three percent for the lower income single parent homes, 15 percent for the wealthy. Makes no sense. The president-elect lost the popular vote by three million. We get it, he made it. Republicans said it was only because of Los Angeles and New York. Let’s see, California is the largest economy in the world and New York is the financial capital of the world, shouldn’t they count? This why young people are moving there, to make a decent wage, not going to happen in Arizona. Ducey will see to that. Don’t count on an education either. This state is good if you’re retired, but as far as helping young people, not gonna happen. The President elect promises jobs, well he is right. Apple and other tech jobs are hiring people to be run by software engineers, computer techs and robots. So stop saying we’re whining. It’s over, at least for four yrs. We will never accept Trump as our president, the way Republicans never accepted President Obama.

Richard Schirmer

Prescott Valley