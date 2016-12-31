Letter: Republican columnists

EDITOR:
Why do these Republican columnists continue to say that Democrats are whining about the outcome of the election? Could it be that Donald Trump is the most unfavorable candidate ever? Is it because people really don’t want a female president? Are we that behind the times? Is it because people felt that they were being left behind in the Obama years?
I never heard any of these columnists say “Let’s get behind Obama, let’s give him a chance.” Why was that? Now they ask that we get behind Trump, give him a chance. Have any of you read his tax plan? Three percent for the lower income single parent homes, 15 percent for the wealthy. Makes no sense. The president-elect lost the popular vote by three million. We get it, he made it. Republicans said it was only because of Los Angeles and New York. Let’s see, California is the largest economy in the world and New York is the financial capital of the world, shouldn’t they count? This why young people are moving there, to make a decent wage, not going to happen in Arizona. Ducey will see to that. Don’t count on an education either. This state is good if you’re retired, but as far as helping young people, not gonna happen. The President elect promises jobs, well he is right. Apple and other tech jobs are hiring people to be run by software engineers, computer techs and robots. So stop saying we’re whining. It’s over, at least for four yrs. We will never accept Trump as our president, the way Republicans never accepted President Obama.
Richard Schirmer
Prescott Valley
vholm 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
Why can't we be Americans and not Democrats or Republicans. When I grew up and someone asked me what I was I said American, now some people ask that question and the answer is I am first a Democrat or a Republican. I supported Obama but unfortunately he didn't support me. Maybe it is time to try something new.
NOTRepublican 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
Comrade Drumpf is a traitor, period.
'Donald Trump’s flirtations with Russia and Vladimir Putin are part of a broader pattern of reckless and irresponsible behavior. Trump has numerous conflicts of financial interest that would appear to violate the emoluments clause of the Constitution. His sons, Eric and Donald Jr., were involved in a scheme (since withdrawn) that looked a lot like an attempt to sell access to his administration through million-dollar “charity” donations.
Trump has threatened to violate the First Amendment by suppressing freedom of the press, encouraged violence against Clinton and those he deemed his enemies, suggested he would not respect the outcome of the election if he lost and now promoted people widely regarded as white supremacists or white nationalists to senior positions in his administration. Donald Trump has also selected key advisers and cabinet level officials who have close personal and financial relationships with Russian leaders in banking, finance and government.
The sum total of these facts leads to a very troubling conclusion.
President-elect Donald Trump is a traitor. '
papalou 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
Be real, Obama ran our country's national debt through ceiling, and spent my tax dollars on free stuff for non-workers, and worthless earmark programs. Eight years was too many years of my tax dollars to be going to someone who was supposed to guarantee my safety. Instead, he became a T.V. celebrity on a variety of talk shows and hosted the most extravagant white house parties ever. And, why should we vote in a female president who is a little off kilter, just to have a female in charge?
CVNorth 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
Why do these Republican columnists continue to say that Democrats are whining about the outcome of the election? Well, because you are. Don't look at it as Trump won. Look at it as the USA won. Maybe it will taste better.