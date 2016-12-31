Cobras overpower Bears in Winter Classic semifinals 63-32

PRESCOTT — Mica Nellis scored 10 points, Haley Young added six, but a 12-2 first-quarter run by Cactus put the Bradshaw Mountain girls’ basketball team back on their heels and they never recovered, suffering a 63-32 loss in the Prescott Lady Badgers Winter Classic semifinals on Friday night.

It is the second-worst defeat of the season for the Bears, which lost 73-25 to Cactus Shadows on Dec. 14. It also ends Bradshaw Mountain’s four-game winning streak.

“I think we came out thinking that we were better than we were, just getting too cocky from our past wins and letting their team control the pace,” Bears’ point guard Elah Alvis, who had only one point and fouled out with 5:53 remaining in the game and her team trailing 48-24.

Young’s 4 for 10 effort from the free-throw line mirrored her team’s struggles from the charity stripe as the Bears converted only 7 of 18.

Bradshaw Mountain (9-6, 3-2 Grand Canyon) began the second quarter on a 10-5 run thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from Nellis and Briana Showman, who made it a 17-12 game with 3:45 to play until halftime, but the Bears were never able to get any closer.

“That’s the best we’ve played all year,” Cactus head coach Justin Shaver said. “We’ve got some people that have stepped up in some roles right now, and we’re playing well right now.”

Standouts for Cactus (10-6, 1-0 West Valley) were freshman forward Olivia Lee, who led all scorers with 16 points, including a 4 for 6 mark from the free-throw line.

“It was her best game of the year, in terms of her aggressiveness,” Shaver said. “Up to this point, she’s been passive and tentative, but today she was attacking, she was looking to make her own shot, run the floor and do those things. She really played well.”

Kirsten Shinske scored 14 points, including a 6-foot jumper off an inbounds pass with the clock expiring to end the first-quarter, while Myla Lee chipped in with nine points.

NEXT UP

Bradshaw Mountain opens the second half of the season with a four-game road trip beginning with Mohave in Bullhead City. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

