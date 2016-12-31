City of Prescott employees set to begin customer-service training in January 2017

PRESCOTT – Quicker responses, full attention for customers, and better service for other city departments: These are among the improvements that Prescott City Manager Michael Lamar hopes city employees will gain from upcoming customer-service training.

In recent action, the Prescott City Council approved spending as much as $22,000 on a training program through the American Management Association.

With that approval, city Management Analyst Tyler Goodman says the first round of staff training is now being planned for Jan. 19 and 20, 2017. The initial training will include 20 city employees – 10 of whom will be tapped to be trainers for other city employees.

Throughout 2017, the trainers will then impart the customer-service information to other city employees. Ultimately, Lamar said he expects all of the city’s more than 500 employees to get the training.

The program comes with workbooks and other materials, along with the ability to continue using the resources going forward, Goodman said.

Lamar has pointed out that better customer service was among the main goals that City Council members arrived at during their recent strategic-planning process. “The real catalyst (for the training program) was the strategic planning,” he said.

With that in mind, Lamar said, he began observing city employees after taking on the city manager position in October. He also has spoken to local residents about areas that might need improvement.

While Lamar says he saw plenty of good customer service from city employees, he said some issues also came to his attention.

“One of the things I heard was that it was how the answer was delivered,” Lamar said, noting that local residents told him they sometimes felt that they were interrupting city employees with their questions and requests. “The customers should be the center of their attention,” he said.

Speed of service also was reportedly an issue that arose.

Goodman said the training likely would focus on “how to get to a solution and resolution quickly.”

Lamar agreed, pointing out that local residents have indicated that they would prefer “a quick responsive ‘no,’ rather than being strung along.”

A third issue arose over how city employees from one department deal with providing services to another. Lamar said he expects the training to focus on making employees understand that workers in other departments are customers as well as co-workers, and treat them accordingly.

Throughout the strategic planning process, City Council members emphasized that they would like to see a “culture of finding the ‘yes’” at city hall, and Lamar said the training would help give employees the skills to create that culture.

The American Management Association breaks its training down into a number of modules. Goodman said the city likely would focus on about four of five of the modules, including: professionalism under pressure; internal customer care; dealing with difficult customers; vocabulary, telephone, and email; and personalized listening skills.

The 10 employees who are trained as trainers could opt to pass on their information in small groups, or one-on-one, Goodman said, depending on specific needs and circumstances.

Although the city had budgeted $20,000 for its strategic-planning process, Goodman pointed out that its contract lobbyist Barry Aarons had agreed to lead the planning at no additional cost. So, he said, the city opted to use that money for the customer-service training instead.