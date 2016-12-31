PRESCOTT – In anticipation of storms over New Year’s weekend and the weekend after, the City of Prescott has created a page on its website to give residents updates on snow removal efforts.

The information can be found at http://www.prescott-az.gov/services/streets/snow-removal.php and can also be accessed on the homepage of the city’s website under the “Spotlight” section.

“It is asked that residents be patient with this webpage as the city is releasing it now in order to have updates during the upcoming storms and will make needed improvements going forward,” the news release states.

The page includes a list of frequently asked questions and answers, as well other relevant updates, reminders, and a map to give residents a better understanding of how snow is plowed in their area.

The map indicates the major roads to be plowed first in red and other residential streets to be plowed in blue, as well as the boundaries of city limits.

“Residents are reminded that streets are plowed in order of priority, with major roads first, and these priority streets are plowed continuously until they remain passable for public safety vehicles and other traffic.” It explains that this means that depending on the storm’s duration and intensity, residential (local) streets may not be plowed for a day or two after the storm has ended. Snow plow operators work continuously on 12-hour shifts once a storm hits, until the snow is removed.