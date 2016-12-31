Church News: Week of Dec. 31

Canyon Bible Church is moving its worship services, beginning Jan. 1, to the Ruth Street Theater at Prescott High School, 1050 Ruth St. Pastor Andrew Gutierrez will continue his current teaching series through the book of John during the services, which begin at 9 a.m. The church, which is a non-denominational Bible church, has a Children’s Ministry for infants through fifth grade that meets during the worship service. There are youth and college groups that meet mid-week and, beginning in January, men’s and women’s Bible studies will resume with studies of Ruth and Jonah. Contact 928-277-0017, or the website, canyonprescott.org.

Free Tickets for the Phoenix Symphony Orchestra Performance of the Works of Leonard Bernstein. Temple B’rith has announced free tickets are being offered for the 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, performance at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis, and are limited to two tickets per family. Information on how to receive the free tickets, email David Hess, dhess2001@gmail.com.

Christmas Series each Sunday in December at Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Pastor Dave Ellis’ delivers the message series, “Open up Your Spiritual Gifts’ at both the 9:15 a.m. Contemporary Worship and the 10:45 a.m. Connections Contemporary Worship.

Mystical Spiritualist Church, Reverand John Kohlenberger’s presentation will be “”It’s All About Love” 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Location is the Prescott Adult Center Activity Room.

Share the Gospel Training, for people of all denominations who want to learn how to talk to people about the good news of Christ, meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Union Station, 114 Union St., Prescott. For information, call Pat, (612) 202-0842.

Temple B’rith Shalom is offering Bricks for Sale. Get your own personal brick engraved for $100 for one line; $125 for two lines or $135 for three lines. Each line has a maximum of 19 characters. Contact the office to order your own.

Welcome to the New Year, Saturday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1. Suggested donation is $10. Location is Granite Creek Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott.

Ted Pearce Concert, 6 p.m. Jan. 7, at Ahava B’Shem Yeshua, Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road, Prescott. For information, visit www.ahavabshemyeshua.com.

Free Clothing Giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, January 13 and 14, First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Highway 89. Infant to adult sizes will be available. The event will close promptly at noon, due to another function using the building. Information: http://www.cvrnews.com/admin/events/event/1188/

“The Twelve Powers”, a film celebrating the Charles Fillmore classic, will be presented at 7 p.m. January 20, 2017, at Unity of Prescott, 145 Arizona Ave., Prescott. Tickets are $10. Contact: 928-445-1850.

Women of Wisdom (WOW) winter session will run Jan. 11- March 1 and registrations are being taken now. Women of Wisdom is an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible teaching and Bible studies for women of all ages and backgrounds. WOW meets 8:15 to 11:15 am Wednesday mornings at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Program includes coffee time, praise and worship music, prayer, first hour Bible teaching and a choice of a second-hour Bible study or a “Fun, Faith and Fellowship” class. Free childcare is provided. Full and partial scholarships are available for class materials. Contact church office, 928-445-4348.

Community Bible Study is a non-denominational women’s Bible study making disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ in our communities through caring, in-depth Bible study. The course of study is the Epistle to the Romans written by the Apostle Paul. Join us for transformed lives through the study of the Word of God. Open enrollment for the 30-week course of study is every Wednesday from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. at Hillside Community Church of God, 937 Ruth St. in Prescott. Course runs from Aug. 31-May 3, 2017. For more information, call Teaching Director Marless Taylor at 928-460-2944 or email prescottcbs@gmail.com.

The ecumenical Prescott Contemplative Prayer Group will start a free new course in May. “Centering Prayer, A Training Course for Opening to the Presence of God” includes a workbook with readings and reflections as well as videos. The Prayer Group meets Mondays, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the St. Anthony Room at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury Ave. Please call Robert at 928-717-2441 or Fran at 928-445-8072, for more information and to register.

Refiners Fire Cowboy Church meets at the W Bar D Sports Rodeo Arena 764 W Road 1 South, in Chino Valley. Church service begins 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. They are a non-denominational, non-traditional come as you are church. They also have children’s church for our buckaroos. The music is country Christian and old Gospel hymns. Wednesday night cowboy Gathering service is at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 928-899 52297 or email refinersfire1cowboychurch@gmail.com or at Refiner Fire Cowboy Church on FB.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott, has started a Men’s Fellowship on the second Saturday of the month. The purpose is dealing with the needs of the buildings, etc., and a time of spiritual fellowship. For information, call 928-443-5323.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott offers Women’s Bible Study on the 3rd Friday of each month. The topic of the study will be the book of Ruth. All ladies are welcome. It starts with coffee at 8:45 a.m. and the study begins at 9 a.m. For more information, see www.prescottanglicans.org or call 928-443-5323 or 928-915-5547.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott, meets every weekday for Morning Prayer according to the Book of Common Prayer (1928) and on Wednesday evenings for Evening Prayer. For information, call Bishop George Fincke at 928-443-5323.

Daughters of Grace Ministries invites women to its spring Bible study. Melissa Fryrear, the ministry’s leader, will present a comprehensive study of the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Ephesians. Meetings are every other Monday, beginning Jan. 23, at Grace North Church in Prescott. Morning and evening sessions are available. Registration is required and there is a nominal fee. For information, go online, www.daughtersofgrace.org, email Info@daughtersofgrace.org, or call 928-848-7710.

First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is beginning a Jazz Vespers Series from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the last Wednesday night of each month. These informal events are open to everyone of all faiths. The focus is on the music and the opportunity to hear it in an “acoustically alive’ historic sanctuary. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken for the benefit of the musicians.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for people who have lost children meets every 4th Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church lower level. The address is 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information, contact Donna at 928-460-0168.

The Children’s Clothes Closet and the Community Service Food Bank are open at the Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

Connection Church meets Sundays at Abia Judd Scholl, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott, in the Gym. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. and service is at 10:30 a.m. Childcare is available. Lead pastor is Jake Madlock. For information, email theconnectionchurchaz@gmail.com.

Revival Fire Ministries, Inc., a Cleveland, Tennessee based Church of God, a full Gospel Pentecostal Church, preaching the entire word of God, as it is written, is now in Prescott. They believe in being born again, sanctification and Holy Spirit Baptism. All are welcome – the faithful and those with little to no faith. Pastor Fred Hays will deliver the message. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. with worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, at La Quinta Inn, 4499 E. Highway 69 in Prescott. For additional information, call Pastor Fred Hays at 928-201-1885.

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua meets at the Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Come join us for worship, dance, prayers and teachings this Shabbat. For information, email abyprescott@gmail.com.

Faith Christian Fellowship of Kirkland has 10 a.m. Sunday services and 6:30 p.m. Thursday service at the Kirkland Elementary school. Join us and experience His grace as we boldly approach His throne. (Hebrews 4:16).

Children’s church is provided. Pastor Greg Poole presents the message. For more information, contact Pastor Poole at 928-231-0495.

Are you interested in becoming Catholic or would like to complete the sacraments as an adult? If so, St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley has a program for you! It’s called RCIA, and it begins soon. To sign up or for more information, contact Robert at 928-772-6518 or stg-re-adult@cableone.net. Inquirers are welcomed.

The Anglian Church of the Holy Spirit announces they have moved to a new location. They are now meeting in the fellowship hall at the Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship is at 9 a.m., featuring a Holy Communion service with music and using contemporary language. They have an active healing ministry, as well as regular study groups. They are a warm, loving Christian family and welcome visitors and new members.

All Saints Anglican Church of Prescott started a service of Morning Prayer each weekday morning at 8 a.m., meeting in the chapel, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. The service is taken from the Book of Common Prayer (1928). The service is geared for those who desire a more disciplined spiritual life, to gather to pray, to confess our sins, to hear Holy Scriptures read aloud, and to pray for others. The service has been done in English since 1549 in a variety of Books of Common Prayer, and has been a part of the spiritual life of Anglican Christians as long. We use the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. All (including non-members and non-Christians) are welcome. For more information, call 928-443-5323.

Faith in Fitness classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Southern Baptist Church Prescott Valley, 2820 Pleasant View Drive. They are designed to increase muscular strength, endurance and flexibility using stability balls, resistance bands and mats. There is no cost for the class. For information and times, call 928-772-7218 or check online at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

The Connection Church, a non-denominational community of people who desire to experience a powerful relationship with our Heavenly Father, meets at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays, at Abia Judd Elementary, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott. Its mission is to “Love God, Love People, Love Life.” For additional information, call 928-830-7619.

Grace Bible Fellowship of Prescott hosts Bible studies and discussions 10:30 a.m. Sundays at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Pastor Tom Perconti brings deep, impacting, verse-by-verse teaching from the Word, followed by challenging, warm and supportive fellowship and discussion time. For more information, visit www.graceprescott.org or call 928-273-8491.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child at any age or however long ago, meets the second Tuesday of each month at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Pastor Carol Mumford leads the group, and any community member who has lost a child may attend. This is just one of the support groups that meets each month at PUMC. Other groups offer support for those with health issues such as breathing problems, cancer, depression and fibromyalgia/chronic fatigue. Contact the church office at 928-778-1950 for more information about these groups.