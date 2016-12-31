Celebs now saying they can live with Trump

HOLLYWOOD–God Bless America, and how’s everybody?

Donald Trump was given credit by CNBC Wednesday for the Trump Bump, which has revved up the economy since the election. He caught a break on the West Coast. Hollywood stars are so frightened of dying due to the recent wave of celebrity deaths, they now say they can live with Trump.

The Weather Channel says Arctic air will chill the central and eastern U.S. New Year’s Eve. On the West Coast this week we’re dealing with even colder bodies. Every star in Hollywood has been advised to stay inside with the doors locked and not to go outside till Sunday because 2016 is still here.

Star Wars immortal Carrie Fisher’s death touched Baby Boomers throughout the Hollywood entertainment industry because we all grew up during the same wild scene. How crazy was show business the late 70s? The original title for “Mork and Mindy” was “Even Martians Love Cocaine.”

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher joined Muhammed Ali, Gene Wilder, Prince, David Bowie and Florence Henderson on this year’s Hollywood death list. Just one day to go. Tonight every actor in Hollywood is smearing lamb’s blood on their door to protect them from the In Memoriam segment.

John Kerry defended the U.N. censure of Israel for building settlements on Palestinian-claimed lands Wednesday. It doesn’t stop there. After ordering the Arabs and Jews to get along after 3,000 years of wars, the White House announced it’s going to settle this Roadrunner-Coyote thing.

Mississippi voters were profiled in a Public Policy Poll Friday that found 37 percent of Mississippi Republicans would still support the Confederacy over the U.S. Forty-one percent say they that they’d support the U.S. It’s a grim reminder of how many Northerners live on the Gulf Coast.

The Trump Tower lobby in New York City was briefly evacuated by the Secret Service Tuesday when guards found a suspicious-looking package that turned out to be just a bag of toys. It’s now all good. No innocent people were ever in any danger since there are no innocent people in New York.

Donald Trump lashed back at President Obama’s claim he could have defeated Trump had they been running against each other in the general election. It was a pretty cocky call. Barack Obama says he could’ve beaten Donald Trump with one of his birth certificates tied behind his back.

USA Today published its annual list of the healthiest states in the Union Tuesday and Hawaii topped the list. It’s always the same lecture. The least healthy states in the Union are Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, and they’re not that happy to be in the Union either.

Donald Trump got the Rockettes and Mormon Tabernacle Choir to perform on his Inaugural Day. What a show. With Trump, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Rockettes all in the same number, this could be the biggest production of “Springtime for Hitler” in the history of musical comedy.

CBS reported excellent TV ratings for its Sunday night broadcast of two “Dick Van Dyke Show” sitcom episodes co-starring Mary Tyler Moore from over 50 years ago. Audience enjoyment produced an unprecedented anomaly on social media. Dick van Dyke is trending and he didn’t die.

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was blasted by critics in the Hollywood Reporter Friday because the show is having a difficult time attracting genuine celebrities to compete in the weekly dancing competition. Thank goodness I’m not a celebrity. I’ve made it this far and I don’t want to die this year.

Carrie Fisher died Tuesday the same week as George Michael, ending a year that took Prince, David Bowie, Arnold Palmer, Nancy Reagan, Gene Wilder, Florence Henderson, Patty Duke, Garry Shandling and Muhammed Ali. We learned one thing. Guns don’t kill people, 2016 kills people.

Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe and his cabinet paid a visit to Pearl Harbor Tuesday to pay tribute to the attack victims 75 years ago. The visit was unprecedented. This was the first time in history the government of Japan flew a delegation to Hawaii and announced it ahead of time.

President Obama went on CNN Tuesday and made excuses for his party’s election loss, saying Democrats have trouble carrying white Southern voters because Democrats won’t compromise on progressive social issues. He got that right. Oklahoma will go Democrat when Hell goes Methodist.