Senior Menus for the week of Monday, Dec. 26, to Friday, Dec. 30

Prescott Meals-on-Wheels serves from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott; 445-7630. Menus subject to change.
Monday: Closed for Christmas.
Tuesday: Colorado pork, Santa Fe vegetables, shredded romaine, diced tomatoes, salsa, cornbread, fruit salad.
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs over noodles, cauliflower and brussels sprouts, spinach salad, bread, ginger pears.
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, bread, peaches.
Friday: Baked fish, corn with red peppers, black beans, salsa, shredded cabbage, roll, fruit salad..
Prescott Valley Senior Nutrition Program serves from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley; 772-3337, casapv.net. Menus subject to change.
Monday: Green chili salsa, cheese casserole, hash browns with peppers and onions, refried beans with cheese, fruit salad.
Tuesday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich with tomato, crinkle sweet potato fries, steamed vegetables, cookie, sherbet.
Wednesday: Buffet Day, Ambrosia.
Thursday: Meatloaf, three-bean salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, California vegetables, ice cream sundaes.
Friday: Happy New Year!
Chino Valley Senior Center Nutrition Program, 1021 W. Butterfield 636-9114 serves from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Menus subject to change.
Monday: Closed for Christmas holiday.
Tuesday: Green chile pork with tortilla tacos, pinto beans, shredded lettuce and tomato, Mexicorn, fruit.
Wednesday: Liver and grilled onions, scalloped potatoes, California blend vegetables, whole wheat roll and butter, peaches. December birthday cake.
Thursday: Chicken pot pie with peas, carrots, onion, and celery in rich chicken gravy, Brussel sprouts, whole wheat bread, orange pudding.
Friday: New Year’s Eve Potluck, bring your favorite holiday dish to share. The Senior Center staff will provide the main course and salad bar.
