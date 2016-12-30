Rain and snow already affecting travel Friday evening

Are you traveling this weekend? The rain in this area was already causing issues Friday night, with reports of boulders in the road on Mingus, north of Prescott on Highway 89A, mile post 335.

Heavy snow was reported in the evening in Williams and on US 180 north of Flagstaff at MP 220. ADOT says "avoid travel."

The National Weather Service is forecasting “significant snow” late Saturday and Sunday, New Year’s Day, throughout much of northern Arizona, but the Prescott area will likely see rain throughout the weekend.

For tonight’s Boot Drop, the NWS is predicting damp, cool weather with some rain showers.

