Letter: Fascism ahead

EDITOR:

Rick Jensen’s syndicated column, “Tis the season for whining,” tells Democrats to get over it; they lost the election, they should stop whining. Coming from a supporter of the “Party of No” (that opposed Obama for eight years), Jensen’s column has quite an aura of deceit and hypocrisy about it.

One of the parties in our two-party system simply ignores the Constitution when it suits (e.g. by refusing to consider a sitting president’s Supreme Court nominees); it self-servingly argues rural votes deserve to be three times more important than urban ones, and it gerrymanders voting districts to create safe seats.

In short, it actively undermines our two-party system. It glorifies militarism and patriotism, favors European races and religions, promotes hatred of minorities, and vilifies intellectualism and liberalism.

Taken together, these traits lead to an inescapable conclusion: America is moving toward fascism. Sadly, too many have a Hollywood understanding of fascism, and in their ignorance, are oblivious as to how World War II fascism was started by flag wavers intoxicated on dreams of becoming great again, and so will dismiss the comparison as overstatement.

So, to Mr. Jensen and his ilk, I say: Suck-it-up-buttercup, there’s plenty to whine about.

Padraig Houlahan

Chino Valley