Feature Home: 968 Broken Branch Dr. • Prescott • $1,686,500

4 bedroom, 5 bath, 5816sf home situated on the top corner of Hassayampa with National Forest land right in your own backyard. Sweeping views of city lights, San Francisco Peaks, Bradshaw Mountains and Thumb Butte. Main floor consists of dramatic private entry, soaring beamed cathedral ceilings, stone “Chevron” wood burning fireplace, wet bar, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, mastersuite + 2 ensuites and private elevator. Lower level (ground floor) off of 3 car garage consists of 3rd ensuite, large storage area and private elevator. 3rd level features loft area used as office or game room with long range views front and back. Many improvements have been made over the last few years including new decks, roof, stone columns with granite tops, paver driveway, remodeled kitchen, mastersuite and more. MLS 998753

