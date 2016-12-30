Editorial: Learn from 2016 to enjoy a better 2017

Wherever you look this week, you’ll most likely see some sort of year-end list: Top Stories of 2016, Top Movies of 2016, Top Things We Hate of 2016.

It’s interesting to look back and see what captured our attention over the past year.

In Prescott, there was plenty to report on: fire station brownouts to sober living homes to new developments to minimum wage hikes to fighting for a better education system. It was very difficult to narrow down our list to just 10 influential stories for page one today. Overwhelmingly, though, the local, state and national elections won the spot of Top Story. Politics on all levels caught the attention of Prescott-area residents. Especially after the Trump Rally came to town.

Residents seemed to become more vocal at council meetings and forums. More online comments and letters to the editor posed solid questions about how things are being run. In short, we became a more involved community.

That word “involved” is an important one here.

The only way 2017 will improve over 2016 is if residents keep engaged in what elected officials are accomplishing (or not).

We’ll help by bringing you detailed meeting coverage from various town council meetings and the Board of Supervisors. We’ll also have a weekly update on the agendas of our state legislators. Everyone needs to keep a close eye on Phoenix.

Citizens can be the driving force for change in any community. Make a pledge for 2017 to become more aware of the issues everyone faces here in northern Arizona. Next, become involved to help craft decisions based on what residents need and want, not what a government official feels is best – especially when they haven’t even heard what you have to say yet!